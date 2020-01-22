The books of feminist authors that Maeve ('Sex Education') reads and that also flip us

Share it:

Who said you can't learn watching television? It all depends on the choice of content that we will consume. When we start enjoying a series, one of the first ingredients we ask for is entertainment, but if, in addition, we get some teaching, much better. Now what 'Sex Education' is in the 'top' of fictions more followed we will focus our attention on it because its plot goes beyond telling, very well, by the way, the love and sexual concerns of a bunch of teenagers.

In 'Sex Education' you breathe culture through his great soundtrack, with which we made an essential 'playlist', and in his references to literature. One of the characters that more Literary concerns you have is Maeve. She is a cultured girl, although many of her classmates and teachers do not take her seriously. If you pay attention to one of the scenes of the first chapter of Season 2 of 'Sex Educatión' you will discover on her bedside table the books of feminist authors that inspire her and support her speech 'Girl Power'. We have rescued them so that they also become your bedside novels if you have not read them yet.

'Silas Marner', by George Eliot

Behind the name of George Eliot was Mary Ann Evans, one of the most relevant 19th century English authors. As in many other cases of advanced women, she used a male pseudonym to avoid staying in ostracism (she and her job) because she was a woman; most normal at that time. Without being as visible as Virginia Woolf or Jane Austen, her work was as important with jewels as 'Middlemarch', considered the best British novel of all time by critics. Mary Ann had a mindset ahead of her time, loved philosophy and went from conventions. That is why it is a reference for Maeve who in his case is reading 'Silas Marner'. The protagonist of this story is a poor unhappy man who lives isolated and obsessed with his work as a weaver and money. However, her fate will change following a robbery and the appearance of an abandoned girl.

'Silas Marner' (Wordsworth Classics)



'A room of your own' and 'A Passionate Aprentice', by Virgina Woolf

"A woman must have money and a room of her own if she wants to write fiction." This phrase perfectly expresses the feminist thinking of Virginia Woolf, another of the most relevant authors of the twentieth century, whose work has inspired generations. Defender of women's rights, always advocated for equality and independence of women as embodied in 'A room of your own', an essay based on the lectures he offered at two women's universities and in which he reflects on us and his great love: literature.

It is not the only Virginia book that Maeve has next to her bed. Also figure 'A Passionate Aprentice', biography (that you will find in English) of the writer that goes from 1879 to 1909. In this one she talks about the losses of her loved ones, depression and the importance of writing to get ahead of that situation.

'A Passionate Apprentice: The Early Journals 1897-1909'

'Emma' and 'Pride and Prejudice', by Jane Austen

We close the circle of great British authors with Jane Austen, another of the references of the protagonist of 'Sex Education'. Many do not see her feminist message so clear, because the women of her works seek marriage, although she always 'paints' it under the umbrella of love and not of convenience. Interestingly, Austen never married. Her ability to understand and reflect the female psyche is always in its pages, as is the irony and criticism of the society of her time. In 'Emma', Its protagonist is a clever girl with a good social position who acts as a 'celestina' with her governess. When she gets married, she repeats the operation with another young woman, but the thing will end in a series of tangles that will put her on the tightrope.

'Emma' (commemorative edition) (PENGUIN CLASSICS)



In 'Pride and prejudice' tells the life of the Bennets, whose matriarch has educated her five daughters to find a husband. The arrival of a rich and single boy will revolutionize these who see in the boy a perfect candidate to fulfill his goal. On the other hand, one of the daughters will start a story (center of the plot) with one of the friends of this plagued with problems.

'Pride and prejudice' (CLASSIC)



'Unusual Lands', by Jhumpa Lahiri

Among all the Maeve classics we find this work by the contemporary writer who won a Pulitzer. The author talks about marriage, love, identity, family and portrays women with their own voice. Is 'Unusual Lands' It brings together a series of addictive and exciting stories with Bengali Indian immigrants residing in the United States. Praised by the critics, write it down on your agenda.

'Unusual land' (Salamander Pocket)



We wait Season 3 of 'Sex Education' Looking forward to see if Maeve gives us more recommendations. You know #Leeresdeguapas.