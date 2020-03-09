The books and comics on which your favorite series are based (and you should read)

Did you know that ‘Gossip Girl’ is based on a book? Or that almost all Netflix series that have us hooked right now are the result of comics? Do not? Well then you will freak out when you discover all the fictions that come from a publication and, obviously, where you can get them to become even more fan of them. To read!
ARCHIE VOLUME ONE
Do you recognize the character on the cover of this comic? Normal! It's Archie Andrews, the protagonist of the series ‘Riverdale’. The fiction created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and now also broadcast on Netflix, is based on the stories that appear in Archie publications. This is only the first volume, but you have a lot of numbers with many adventures never broadcast on television, about the redhead and his friends Jughead, Veronica, Betty …
THE SCALOFRIANTES ADVENTURES OF SABRINA. VOLUME 1
If you are a big fan of ‘Sabrina’s chilling adventures’, you will be aware of the existence of this book in the form of a comic, written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, in which the Netflix series is inspired. Its pages tell everything that happened (and never seen) before the protagonist's satanic baptism. In addition, it gives you the opportunity to get to know the characters a little more. Notice: Robert Hack's illustrations are amazing, but they are really scary!
THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY 1 C. APOCALIPTIC SUITE (COMIC USA)
There is no new news about the second season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’, But if two more volumes, apart from the one you see, from the comic written by Gerard Way. This is the same one that has given life to Netflix superhero fiction. Pss The first volume corresponds to the only available delivery of the series. If you read the second and third you can go forward the plot.
This shit surpasses me (Comic / Nov. Graphic)
Probably the Netflix series ‘This shit surpasses me’ is the one that looks less like the publication on which it is based … and that's why we want to read the comic by Charles Forsman! New characters appear, the plot is a little different and, apparently, the end has nothing to do. Nothing better than this to alleviate the desire we have from season 2.
The end of the fucking world (Comic / Nov. Graphic)
Under the same author of ‘This shit surpasses me’, Charles Forsman, Netflix has also taken two seasons of this graphic novel to the small screen, ‘The end of the fuc **** world’. After watching the series and reading the publication, we will also want to send it all to the wind and get our most rebellious side.
Locke & Key Bus 1
You'll have to get one of the magic keys that are hidden inside the Locke's mansion because the comic in which the series is inspired ‘Locke & Key’, authored by Joe Hill, is practically sold out! At least, the first of the two volumes available as a compilation, since the original story has 36 numbers and over a thousand pages. That gives … for how many seasons do you say?
Girl stuff (gossip girl)
Wait wait wait. Did you just find out that ‘Gossip Girl’ comes from a book? Well yes, dear Cosmo girl. Cecily Von Zegesar is the creator of the Manhattan elite stories, spread over six volumes! Let's see, we are not going to deny you that there are differences between the series of our life and the novels, such as that Blair Waldorf has a brother, but they contain the same ration of gossip! Until the ‘reboot’ of it comes …
The Walking Dead (Integral Edition) No. 01/08 (The Walking Dead Comic)
The title may uncover you, but it's about the publication, written by Robert Kirkman and Charlie Adlard, that inspires the hit series ‘The Walking Dead’. In total there are three volumes illustrated with the stories that occur after the zombie apocalypse. Do you miss fiction? Here you have the solution.
Sex in New York
The intention of Candance Bushnell with the creation of this book was to expose the sexual habits of New Yorkers, basing his research on the characters such as Carry or Samantha. What I didn't know is that it would become the reference series that it is! If you are a fan of ‘Sex in New York’ and you haven't read it yet, I don't know what you're waiting for! In addition, there is a sequel.
The last wish – Saga Geralt de Rivia
Although we may think that ‘The Witcher’ It is inspired by a comic or its predecessor video game, the reality is that it is based on books written by Andrzej Sapkowski. The first season of fiction is this book, along with another one called 'The sword of destiny'. But the saga has many more on which, we assume, will be based on the next installments of the small screen version.
