The book about ‘Sex in New York’ that will change your perception of Miranda

, Did you ever ask Miranda? Probably not, and there are several reasons that explain a new book. If you don't feel it recently, see the series again, because you'll love analyzing it with the violet glasses.

If there is something that all fans of 'Sex in New York' we have in common – generalization through – is that none was identified with Miranda, especially, when we first saw the series. A cynical, cold woman with an androgynous wardrobe full of tracksuits was not the canon that was aspired in the 90s and early 2000s. In addition, in that same framework and in return, we had Carrie from protagonist (a stylish, enamored, smart and independent woman) to Charlotte (more conservative and equally intelligent and 'fashionista') and to Samantha (one ahead of his time in the sexual field, witty and very powerful).

How these three profiles were not going to shade that redhead woman in the 90s, with that strong and defined character, who made feminist, cynical and / or sarcastic comments whenever she could?

Well, the writers Chelsea Fairless and Lauren Garroni have gone a step further, and they have shelled the situation because, if you are a true fan of 'Sex in New York', surely you have noticed something: to see the series in in recent years he has gotten you to idolize, applaud and love to Miranda (To such an extent that it has become your favorite?). And it is precisely in this last issue that the authors stop, who have released a book – all a success in the US – that has just landed in Spain: 'We should all be Miranda.'

'SEX IN NEW YORK': ANALYSIS OF THE BOOK 'WE ALL SHOULD BE LOOKING'

It develops several theories regarding the evolution of the character of Miranda, about how women are now in search of a life like the one she led (does it sound a bit like what happened to Bridget Jones?) and dismantle what the authors call the 'Mirandaphobia', "the reason why it took you so much to identify with Miranda."

Apparently, this feeling that makes us perceive the character in a position inferior to the rest of the protagonists "is a dictionary sexist, and it is not necessary to be a genius to know that this type of oppression only benefits patriarchy. Our culture proCarrie has spread the myth that having the characteristic features of a Miranda (Frankly, sarcastic, focused on her career), it's something that no woman should crave. "And this is why you always rejected her. Now, instead, thanks to social evolution and the fourth feminist wave, Miranda It is an icon that has 'come out of the closet', to the surprise (or not?) of all fans.

If you feel like discovering more curiosities about 'Sex in New York', know more in depth why now you like Miranda so much and analyze yourself in different conversations you've had about the series, you can't miss this book. A very empowering manual!