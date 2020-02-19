Entertainment

         'The boarding school: The summits': the Amazon reboot announces the first members of its cast

February 19, 2020
Maria Rivera
At the end of the year, the news jumped the news that Amazon I was preparing a reboot of 'The boarding school' with the idea of ​​getting to work in 2020, thus coinciding with the tenth anniversary of the end of the Antena 3 series. Now the series begins to take shape with the announcement of the first cast members of 'The boarding school: The summits'.

The five signings

As in the original series, 'The boarding school: Las Cumbres' will have a cast divided between young actors and more veteran performers. Among the first will be Asia Ortega ('Your son'), Albert Salazar (‘La Riera ') and Daniel Arias (‘Second chance’), while the participation of Natalia Dicenta ('The nun') and Ramiro Blas, known for giving life to Sandoval in 'Vis a Vis'.


The official synopsis of the series notes the following: "The students are rebellious and problematic kids who will live under the strict and severe discipline imposed by the center to reintegrate them into society. The surrounding forest is home to ancient legends, threats that are still in force and that will plunge you into thrilling and terrifying adventures. "

Internship

The first season of 'The boarding school: Las Cumbres' will be divided into eight episodes and at the moment there is no release date. Nor is anything known about the possible participation of an interpreter seen in 'The boarding school', but it would be a good detail to strengthen the ties between both productions.

Recall that 'The boarding school' served to launch the career of actors such as Ana de Armas, today settled in Hollywood enjoying the honeys of success with 'Daggers in the back', Blanca Suárez, Yon González, Martiño Rivas or Elena Fuariase.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

