         'The boarding school: The summits': Amazon announces the first details of the reboot of the mythical teenage series

If shortly before Christmas we informed you that Amazon Prime Video was preparing a reboot of 'The boarding school', the platform has waited until after Reyes to tell us the first details of this new version of the mythical teenage series of Antena 3. Version, or reboot as indicated in your note, which will be called 'The boarding school: Las Cumbres'.

Among those details is the fact that production is more advanced than we thought: filming will begin in this first quarter of 2020 in natural scenarios of northern Spain, where this new series will be set.

Without yet an announced cast, Laura Belloso, creator of the franchise will be in charge of 'The boarding school: Las Cumbres', which will be co-produced between Mediapro and Atresmedia. In the screenwriters room we will meet veterans of the Laguna Negra as Asier Anduenza, Sara Belloso Y Abraham Tailor.

Amazon also has launched a small teaser which refers us to the end of the 'Internship: Laguna Negra':

The series, or at least its first season, It will consist of eight episodes that will take place in a school located next to an old monastery in an inaccessible place between the mountains. On this occasion, the students are problematic and rebellious kids who will live under the strict and severe discipline imposed by the center to reintegrate them into society.

In addition, as the identity mark of the Antena 3 series was the mystery, they tell us that the "surrounding forest is home to ancient legends, threats that are still valid and that will immerse you in thrilling and terrifying adventures." Let's see how they develop it.