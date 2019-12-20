         'The boarding school' reopens its doors: Amazon Prime prepares a reboot of the popular Spanish teen series

Share it:

One of the mythical series of the past decade returns to the screens. As Yotele reports, Amazon Prime, Atresmedia Studios and Globomedia are working to bring out a reboot from 'The boarding school', the teen series that Antena 3 aired for seven seasons between 2007 and 2010.

Thus, 2020 would begin the preproduction of a new series in which we would return to the mysterious and dark corridors, classrooms, basements and boarding grounds. Of course, it seems that it will not be the mythical Laguna Negra, since its location and name will be changed.

The information we have is actually grim, since we don't even know who is behind this new version from 'The boarding school'. The original series was co-created by Daniel Écija ('I'm alive'), Laura Belloso ('Luna: The Mystery of Calenda'), Juan Carlos Cueto and Rocío Martínez Llano ('Toy Boy').

In the cast we found a whole quarry that has left young actors and some veterans of the screen as Ana de Armas, Elena Furiase, Yon González, Blanca Suárez, Luis Merlo, Natalia Millán, Marta Torné and Amparo Baró among many others.

If there is something that can be said about the original series, it was something very crazy, in the good sense of the word. Under the guise of "high school series" something very "was hiding"lostiano", with a cluster of mysteries and overwhelming villains that concluded with a final explosive nine years ago.