The board of the FC Barcelona will convene an extraordinary meeting after the digital crisis uncovered by the SER

The FC Barcelona board will convene an extraordinary meeting for next week. At this Friday's meeting, Barça executives have asked their president Josep María Bartomeu debug responsibilities after the digital crisis uncovered by the SER chain.

According to sources of the directive, in this meeting the resignation of the president has not been raised Josep María Bartomeu but it does act on the executive body that has had responsibilities over the digital companies in question. One of the strongest measures since the box of the Camp Nou, is that the head of the Barça presidency cabinet has been suspended from his duties Jaume Masferrer, one of the closest people to the president.

More consequences of the 'Barçagate' uncovered thanks to the SER Catalunya teammates last Monday in the program What T'Hi Jugues. Since all the information related to the company was revealed I3 Ventures with Barcelona and the social media campaign that they slandered former players, presidential candidates and players of the current squad.

The president spoke with the staff, however after tweet by Gerard Piqué and the Messi statements in which he claimed that everything sounded "very strange" seems not to have convinced at all with his explanations to his players.