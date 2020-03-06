Entertainment

The Bleach event will be the same: the news will be announced in streaming

March 6, 2020
Anime Japan 2020 was scheduled for March 21, a Japanese fair and convention that among others was to bring fans news about Bleach. Kubo and Nakano, editor-in-chief of Weekly Shonen Jump, were also on stage. Anime? New manga for Kubo? Fans were excited to know the answer, but it all seemed postponed for Coronavirus.

The Anime Japan 2020 has in fact been canceled to avoid further spread of the Coronavirus and therefore all the information that had to be published at the fair no longer had a definite date. As for Bleach, an announcement came today live stream revelation scheduled for March 21st.

In fact, on the 21st of this month the Bleach-themed event was scheduled at Anime Japan 2020. This declaration came from the official account of Shueisha and Weekly Shonen Jump which therefore assure fans that the "Bleach 20th Anniversary Project & Tite Kubo New Work Presentation"will be held via this online event. Bleach fans, you can then mark the date of March 21 at 9:45 am Japanese on the calendar and follow the timer on the official Bleach Face Again website.

The event in question will be staged on the Weekly Shonen Jump Youtube channel in Japanese but also on the English Shonen Jump platform channel, with subtitles in the same language. It is not known whether the previously scheduled guests will be present, such as the voice actor of Ichigo Kurosaki. We will therefore attend the new animated adaptation of Bleach, to the new manga by Tite Kubo or both?

