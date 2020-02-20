         'The Blacklist' is renewed: the series will have season 8

Share it:

'The Blacklist' has been one of NBC's flagships for years and this year the chain has shown it again when announcing its renewal for an eighth season when there are still a few days left before the seventh concludes its long winter break – the last episode so far premiered on December 13 and the next one will air on March 8.

A sung renewal

The chain had already done the same thing last year and has now wanted to take advantage of a celebration with the team and the distribution of the series on the occasion of the filming of the episode 150 -For now 142 have been issued- so that the joy of those present was even greater. And there are also no plans for the eighth to be the last in the series.

The truth is that renewal does not catch anyone by surprise, since Sony Pictures Television, producer of the series, had been renewing the contracts of the original cast members, which ended at the end of this season. Therefore, all of them will return in the eighth, including the essentials James Spader and Megan Boone.

'The Blacklist' is averaging 6.6 million viewers on Live + 7, being a very reliable piece for NBC On Friday night. In addition, Sony also makes good profits with it thanks to international sales, so they were doomed to understand how much the current trend is to get rid of the series made by a study outside the chains, as is the case.