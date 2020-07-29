Entertainment

The Bizarre Adventures of JoJo and Minecraft come together in a brilliant crossover

July 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
The world of Minecraft is known for allowing players to realize the most unthinkable ideas. One user has combined his passion for the video game and that for the work of Hiroiko Araki, le Bizarre Adventures of JoJo, venturing into a remarkable crossover.

User TheMortal19 shared his brilliant reconstruction with the reddit board of the face of Giovanna Day, the protagonist of Vento Aureo. He managed to transpose the character into the world of Minectraft with an incredible level of detail and fidelity.

His post was taken by storm by fans of JoJo, who flocked to congratulate the authors, since, in the title of the post, the user specified that he had carried out the project – for 12 hours – in collaboration with a friend of his.

In recent weeks rumors have spread about a possible announcementby David Production of the sixth season of JoJo. So far, however, no official statement has corroborated these rumors, which wanted communication early in the summer.

This long silence is largely justified by the difficult situation imposed by COVID-19. We know for sure that the sixth season will take place – the voice actors have also spoken about it – the important thing is that the quality of adaptation that up to now has been a brand of the series is preserved. Therefore, waiting a little longer than expected will not be a problem.

What are the most bizarre JoJo stands? A voice actor from JoJo's Bizarre Adventures reveals clues to the upcoming season.

