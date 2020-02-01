The 'Birds of Prey' talk about their future DC alliances

Share it:

'Birds of prey (and Harley Quinn's Fantastic emancipation)' officially arrives in theaters next week. Given the constant evolution that DC Films is experiencing, and the first impressions surrounding the film, some fans are already speculating about the future could have the cast of characters in the movie. To the actresses who play the new band, Black Canary, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Jacket (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), they were asked about that possibility in an interview with Heroic Hollywood. As they suggested, there are certainly many possible teams and proposals for future films, especially when observing all the dynamics in the comics.

"There are so many that the team could join. Obviously Oracle / Barbara Gordon has to do it"Smollett-Bell explained."There are also many others … You can bring Poison Ivy as a villain. Or Lady Shiva. There is a whole world. I think there is a lot of potential"."There is a possible crossing with Batman and Catwoman"Winstead added and Perez nodded."Green Arrow"Smollett-Bell suggested, referring to the love interest his character has in the comics."You can go on and on and on"Perez commented.

Although it is not known what each of the members of the new Harley Quinn squad holds, the possibilities are most suggestive. The screenwriter of the movie, Christina Hodson, commented that it is "An independent movie. We always wanted it to be a story that felt like something of its own, its own contained story; Whether you are a fan and have seen several movies before as if you are new to this universe, you can enter and feel perfectly at home".

Birds of Prey arrives February 7. 'Wonder Woman 1984' will be released June 5, 'The Batman' June 25, 2021 or 'The Suicide Squad' on August 6, 2021, to say some titles that we will know.