The BioShock saga is listed on Nintendo Switch

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The three deliveries of the BioShock saga contained in BioShock: The Collection They would be very close to advertising for Nintendo Switch if we look at a recent listing in the database of the Game Software Classification Administration in Taiwan.

The list also includes references to the possibility of buying each of the games in the collection separately, so we could choose between BioShock, BioShock 2 and BioShock Infinite.

BioShock: The Collection for the Nintendo Switch has been listed by the Taiwanese games rating board https://t.co/iDtpxeiyya pic.twitter.com/Nl5pTqDUNo – Nibel (@Nibellion) January 14, 2020

It is expected that it will be the remastered versions of the games and that in the case of the third part it will come with the downloadable paid contents that were released after the premiere.

This could be another of the announcements to be made by Nintendo in a Nintendo Direct that the community is still waiting for at some point in the month of January, basically because it has already happened several times in the previous years.