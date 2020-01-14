Entertainment

The BioShock saga is listed on Nintendo Switch

January 14, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

The three deliveries of the BioShock saga contained in BioShock: The Collection They would be very close to advertising for Nintendo Switch if we look at a recent listing in the database of the Game Software Classification Administration in Taiwan.

The list also includes references to the possibility of buying each of the games in the collection separately, so we could choose between BioShock, BioShock 2 and BioShock Infinite.

It is expected that it will be the remastered versions of the games and that in the case of the third part it will come with the downloadable paid contents that were released after the premiere.

This could be another of the announcements to be made by Nintendo in a Nintendo Direct that the community is still waiting for at some point in the month of January, basically because it has already happened several times in the previous years.

READ:  Marvel's "Runaways": Summary of The Panel At The New York Comic Con

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.