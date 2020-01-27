Entertainment

The biggest League of Legends competition in China is delayed by the Coronavirus

January 27, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The most important tournament of League of Legends On a competitive level in China it has been postponed indefinitely due to the proliferation of the dangerous Coronavirus that has already left dozens dead in the Asian country.

Stay safe.

The second day of this League of Legends Pro League (LPL) was scheduled to be held on February 5, 2020 and has now been frozen indefinitely to prioritize the safety of players, assistants and organizers.

This competition is not the only important event that has been canceled. Amusement parks have been closed, any type of public event that requires the assistance of many people has been canceled and multiple cities have been quarantined due to the inability to control the spread of the virus.

READ:  The Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo continues to gut the final game

At least 80 people have died at the hands of this virus that has already infected more than 3,000 people and has jumped to countries such as Japan, South Korea, the United States, Canada, France and even Spain.

A macabre curiosity related to the virus and the world of videogames took place a few days ago when sales of the Plague Inc. title (where we are allowed to create and manage deadly infections to end humanity) rebounded dramatically in China forcing its developers to launch a statement about it and clarifying that the game is not a scientific model on how to act in a situation of such gravity

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.