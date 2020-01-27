The biggest League of Legends competition in China is delayed by the Coronavirus

Share it:

The most important tournament of League of Legends On a competitive level in China it has been postponed indefinitely due to the proliferation of the dangerous Coronavirus that has already left dozens dead in the Asian country.

The second day of this League of Legends Pro League (LPL) was scheduled to be held on February 5, 2020 and has now been frozen indefinitely to prioritize the safety of players, assistants and organizers.

This competition is not the only important event that has been canceled. Amusement parks have been closed, any type of public event that requires the assistance of many people has been canceled and multiple cities have been quarantined due to the inability to control the spread of the virus.

We have decided to postpone week 2 of the LPL until we can ensure the safety and health of our players and fans. To our fans, we sincerely apologize that it has come to this and we will share any and all info as soon as we can. Stay Safe and thank you all for your support! – LPL (@lplenglish) January 26, 2020

At least 80 people have died at the hands of this virus that has already infected more than 3,000 people and has jumped to countries such as Japan, South Korea, the United States, Canada, France and even Spain.

A macabre curiosity related to the virus and the world of videogames took place a few days ago when sales of the Plague Inc. title (where we are allowed to create and manage deadly infections to end humanity) rebounded dramatically in China forcing its developers to launch a statement about it and clarifying that the game is not a scientific model on how to act in a situation of such gravity