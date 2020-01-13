the big surprises and disappointments of the list of nominations

Share it:

The nominations for the 2020 Oscars, which the Academy has announced on Monday, were quite expected, but how could it be otherwise, they have returned to surprise some and also some other disappointment. The crucial cut brought the end of hope for many Oscar contenders, great performances and excellent films that were lost nominations.

Some were already something off the radar but they had a chance to fight, but others have been a total shock. We will analyze what the sieve has left to seek the golden glory during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards ceremony that will be issued on February 9. Of course, following the general trend of recent years, the nominations have also brought a lot of controversy racial and gender.

Some milestones, numbers and curious appearances

You can say that this year, surprises come more for absences that by the presences, but scratching, you can read many intentions in the nominations. Something not strange is that it has sneaked into some technical category 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (Star Wars: Rise of SkyWalker, 2019), including music, which, given the backlash negative that he has received from critics is still surprising.

Marvel however is left alone with the special effects from 'Avengers: Endgame' (Avengers: Endgame, 2019), which had sneaked into the Critic Choice Awards but this time with many more absences such as Alan Silvestri in the soundtrack, and let's not forget that, in both cases, they are the end of great arches of several films, which in the 2004 edition rewarded the whole trilogy of 'Lord of the Rings' symbolically giving 11 figurines a 'The return of the King'(Return of the King, 2003). Far are the statements of the Russo asking the Oscar to Robert Downey Jr.

Perhaps there is no more room for fantasy and comics because 'Joker' is the film with the most nominations, with 11 nominations that exceeds 10 in 'The Irish', '1917' and 'Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood' , which somewhat confirms the negative trend that had been collecting, and beats the record for more candidates for a movie based on a comic that had 'The Dark Knight' (The Dark Knight, 2008), which also had a winning Joker from posthumous cast Oscar to Heath Ledger.

The best movies, without surprises, but with collateral damage

Between the chosen for best movie the two categories of the Golden Globes agglomerate and it is not uncommon to see 'Le Mans' 66 ',' The Irishman ',' Little Women ',' Story of a marriage ','Once upon a time in … Hollywood','1917',' Parasites', these last three most favorite to have triumphed in the Golden Globes. Perhaps the most surprising is' Jojo Rabbit ', which was not uncommon to see her in the awards a week ago but in so many categories (6 ) in the Oscar.

Being names that have sounded it is still natural to know that those films are, but the casualties along the way leave gaps for 'The scandal'(Bombshell, 2019),' Daggers in the back '(Knives Out, 2019) or' Rocketman '(2019) or, although it has never come to sound it might deserve it,' Richard Jewell '(2019), one might of the last shots to the Oscar of the living classic Clint eastwood.

Rise of the Netflix

I might not win many Golden Globes, but half a dozen productions of Netflix add up 23 nominations to the Academy Awards, counting her role as a distributor as 'Where is my body?' or two nominated documentaries. This means, on the one hand that that of 'Rome' was a "he who warns is not a traitor" and marks an idea that the great authors find gaps in the platform, with 'the Irish'as spearhead to conquer the Oscar night.

This, if placed next to the disney failure (None of its great franchises has achieved a great nomination and 'Frozen II' has not had a candidate for animated film) leaves an obvious reflection of the polarizing trend of cinema commercial event and home theater with intermediate budgets, insurance and the commitment to voices and prestige. Take it as you wish, but the debate that has taken place during much of the year, with Scorsese as the center of the hurricane, has a poetic answer in decisions, aware or not of the academy.

Direction and script without surprises, but cipotuda and white

Far are the wars of #OscarSoWithe and the forced movements of the Academy to solve it (the robbery of 'La La Land' by 'Moonlight' because they return to none, in general women and African Americans. There are no variations in direction against the Golden Globes, but in script Rian Johnston just steal the wallet from 'The two potatoes', which does not mean that'Daggers in the back'deserve it compared to other films this year.

The best director candidates are missing Greta Gerwig, by 'Little Women'who was already nominated for best director in 2018 for'Lady bird'falling into oblivion with companions as Lulu Wang for another forgotten in best movie like 'The Farewell', Kasi Lemmons by 'Harriet'o Jennifer Kent by 'The Nightingale'. In script there is only the co-writer of '1917', this time yes, Greta Gerwig. Eye to the recadito in the presentation of the nominees.

“Congratulations to those men.” – Issa Rae introducing the Best Director category is a MOOD. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/ihxnw0E6VJ – Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) January 13, 2020

The fall of the wild bull

In the best actor section the only surprise is somewhat unpleasant. It's very good that Joe Pesci and Al Pacino are recognized and compete and that Anthony Hopkins have his fifth nomination for 24 years, but it is uncomfortable not to see Robert De Niro nominated in what is probably his last great opportunity. They haven't done the same because maybe it's not so painful for Jonathan Pryce lose for 'The two potatoes' In front of a Joaquin Phoenix most likely, for his imitation of 'Taxi Driver'in the movie that collided with De Niro over short distances. Damage control?

The most commented voids in these two categories are that of Taron Egerton, whose Golden Globe now looks like a sunstroke for not being even lied for by the inclusion of any way of Tom Hanks. But what really attracts attention is that it is not even nominated Eddie murphy ('My name is Dolemite'), which says something that black actors only count when racial conversation is heated in networks, but here the comedy as no. In this regard, he deserves to remember this speech by Murphy in 1988, in which he predicted why he was never going to win the Oscar.

In light of today's #Oscar nominations (or lack therof) this clip from 1988 of Eddie Murphy seeeeriously calling out the Academy before he announces Best Picture is too good to not share. "I'll probably never win an Oscar for saying this, but what the hey, I gotta say it." pic.twitter.com/IMAiCiHYTn – TODD SPENCE (@Todd_Spence) January 13, 2020

Overcompensation of the Black Widow

Nor is there a noticeable variation in expectations in the category for best actress, the presence of Scarlett Johansson in the section by 'Story of a marriage'it was taken for granted what was not so clear is that he obtained another in the category of Best Supporting Actress for his interpretation in 'Jojo Rabbit', thus becoming the twelfth person to achieve something like that. Will it be compensation for the mistreatment of his character in 'Avengers: Endgame'?

If we start to conjure, it is more than likely that the Oscar will fall back on Renée Zellweger by 'Judy' or even less likely Saoirse Ronan by 'Little Women'(after all, this is already his fourth nomination), so perhaps a formula has been sought to reward her in some way for her role in the film of Netflixbut the victim has been Jennifer Lopezwhose role in 'Wall Street scammers'deserved, at least, the nomination. Yes, Lopez plays a great role, if you're thinking that stripper does not deserve it, gañán.

Spain is doing well

'Pain and Glory'He has gotten into the fight for the best non-English-speaking film, Spain had not appeared among the five nominees for a long time, but it could be the third prize of the Academy to Almodóvar after those achieved by'Everything about my mother' Y 'Talk to her'. But he has it raw, because 'Parasite'which is in many big categories by original script and best movie, it’s not easy after Mendes and Tarantino, so it’s likely overcompensate with this award.

The good thing is that Antonio Banderas He has his first nomination for Best Leading Actor, in addition it would be the first Spanish actor that obtains it by a Spanish film, with what already being only there already makes history. In addition, Spain adds another nomination (3 in total) for 'Klaus' which becomes the second Spanish Oscar-nominated animated film, replacing the void made to Disney and its'Frozen II'. Can Banderas beat Phoenix or Adam Driver? It's hard, but sometimes there are surprises.

The forgotten

There are a good handful of forgotten that if they are not revealed they can pass by, but Ana de Armas It's the best of 'Daggers for the Back', Christian bale continues to stand out in each job, and Awkwafina made history in the Golden Globes, being the first Asian to win it, which highlights the little case made to 'The Farewell', which also has a great interpretation of Zhao Shuzhen.

Another notable mistake is that of Adam Sandler in 'Rough diamonds'(Uncut Gems, 2019), the documentary'Apollo 11','Hidden Life'(A hidden life) of Terrence Malick, 'Portrait of a woman on fire'(Portrait de la jeune fille en feu, 2019) and above all, the usual ninguneo to horror movies. Not a mention of the bright Ari aster from 'Midsommar', Lupita Nyong'o for' Us' (Us, 2019), Ewan McGregor or Mike Flanagan by 'Doctor Dream'o Willem Dafoe by 'The lighthouse'that has been nominated. At least, for better photography.