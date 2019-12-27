The Big Bang Theory Theory Fan Mother Howard Wolowitz

Share it:

After a 12-year career, the successful sit-com 'The Big Bang Theory' came to an end this 2019. To the dismay of many, Leonard and company said goodbye forever to their audience. However, in this digital world where it is possible to see again the times that a series is wanted, there are still many who continue to enjoy again and again with the best moments left by the CBS series.

However, when you see something for the second (or third) time, there are new details that can reach our eyes that we do not perceive at the time. Hence the amount of theories and errors that continue to flood the networks even with the series finished. The latest fan theory has to do with Howard (Simon Helberg) and his mother.

You will all remember the close relationship of the Mrs. Wolowitz with his son (and his constant screaming) until unfortunately in 2014 Carol Ann Susi, the actress who put the squeaky voice of the mother, died. The team decided to eliminate the character from the program, and as a result some fans began to wonder if Mrs. Wolowitz really I had been alive sometime. Yes. As you read. Theories are there for everything.

It was in Reddit where a comparison has been made between 'The Big Bang Theory' and 'Psycho' of Alfred Hitchcock, arguing that Mrs. Wolowitz actually lived in her son's mind all the time.

It is true that throughout the two hundred seventy-nine episodes, Mrs. Wolowitz never appears on the screen. Debbie's appearance was always an unsolved mystery. Well, according to this theory, although the team never showed the mother's face, it did make Howard's gifts clear for magic and ventriloquism. You are already guessing, right?

Yes, the theory speculates that Howard did not lose his mother during the show's broadcast, but much earlier. And that voice we heard was the way we Poor Howi fought the loneliness of his life. That is, imitating the voice of his deceased mother until another woman enters his life.





Precisely some critics of the theory wonder how it is possible that Bernadette did not discover this. Maybe it went as far as to hire an actress for big events? He already did it on his wedding day …

It sounds far-fetched, of course, and it is rather unlikely that the authors wrote this theory, it is still moving to know that the program paid tribute to Carol Ann Susi by giving Howard and Bernadette's baby the same treatment as Debbie on the screen.