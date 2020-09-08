The Big Bang Theory, the 5 funniest moments ever

Share it:

The Big Bang Theory has been over for more than a year, with the last historic episode airing in the United States on May 16, 2019. In fact, The Big Bang Theory was supposed to end with season 14, but Jim Parsons (the actor behind the brilliant Sheldon Cooper) turned around, and the series ended earlier than expected.

Recently, Kunal Nayyar posted on his account Instagram his most exciting memory related to the set of The Big Bang Theory, and despite the years pass, the series never seems to run out of popularity, thanks to the ability to make itself hilarious and current even after a long time. So, we are here today to remind you of the 5 funniest moments of the series written and conceived by Chuck Lorre.

Many of you will remember how especially during the first few seasons, the leading doctors of the series had more than one problem socializing, especially at parties. In the sixth episode of the first season, The Middle-earth Paradigm this is precisely the situation that will trigger a series of unexpected events. The beautiful Penny (Kaley Cuoco) organizes a masquerade party at his house to celebrate Halloween, which they will attend with some rather unlikely costumes: Leonard (Johnny Galecki) disguises himself as the Hobbit Frodo, Howard (Simon Helberg) give one Robin Hood definitely much more similar to Peter Pan, Raj (Kunal Nayyar) chose for himself a Thor who missed too many gym days and the unpredictable Sheldon (the aforementioned Jim Parsons) from doppler effect; Sheldon’s costume, with little surprise, will not be understood by any party attendee. A series of daring events will lead to first kiss between Penny and Leonard and a memorable evening finale for Raj.

For those who know the series well, they know that one of the funniest catchphrases is the one about the song Soffice Kitty, used by Penny on Sheldon as a real sedative whenever the crazy doctor gets sick. Do you remember the first time we heard the song? It was the eleventh episode of the first season, The Pancake Batter Anomaly, when an unfortunate Penny, who did not yet know Sheldon’s decidedly bizarre habits whenever she finds herself with some line of influence, finds herself having to look after her neighbor (while Leonard, Howard and Raj have fled to a marathon of the film The Planet of the Apes). Come on, we know that you want to sing it with us: “soft Kitty, warm Kitty, nice kitty you …”

One thing Sheldon should have worked on better was his stage panic. And its ability to handle alcohol. We discover both of his weaknesses in the eighteenth episode of the third season, The alternative to pants. Sheldon is too nervous to take the stage to receive a college award, so Penny rushes to his aid and decides to get him drunk. The result is laughable: Sheldon indulges in very “funny” jokes (“because a chicken runs through the Moebius strip? To get to the other side! Bazinga! “) And in a show that involves taking off your pants, so freaked out by deserve a YouTube video dedicated to his crazy evening.

Speaking of drunkenness, another character who should have avoided a few too many drinks was definitely Raj: although in the first few seasons it was his only way to talk to women, he always managed to get into trouble with perhaps risky statements. But the best (or worst) of his tipsy alter-ego happens during episode twenty-two of season five, The impermanence of celibacy, which shows us a limitless Raj telling of unlikely love affairs of Howard before meeting Bernadette (Melissa Rauch), who would soon become his wife. The scene takes place between the embarrassing and the hilarious, and also sees Sheldon struggling with a series of “disrespectful jokes” that were supposed to generate humor at Howard’s expense.

Among the many memorable moments of the series, it seems fair to also mention Sheldon’s clumsy attempt to escape the social conventions of the world in order to be able to live longer and be able to arrive at the time when he could have merged with a robot. The second episode of the fourth season, The exaltation of cruciferous vegetables, shows Sheldon struggling first with a healthier diet and then with jogging, but with little success. Therefore, to avoid possible contacts full of risks with the outside world, Sheldon decides to use a robot to replace him, commanded from the comfort of his bed, but which must respect the same habits of Sheldon. Unforgettable is the scene in which Leonard is forced to take with him in the car ShelBot to go to work, between horrible games to pass the time and jokes in bad taste.

What are the funniest moments in your opinion of The Big Bang Theory? Let us know in the comments space!