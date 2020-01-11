The Big Bang Theory Surname Penny Teoria Fan

Share it:

'The Big Bang Theory' has been analyzed in depth by the most unconditional fans since the long series ended last year. Since then "script failures, continuity errors have been found," and there have also been endless theories about aspects that the series left in the air.

One of the biggest questions left by this family of geeks was the surname of Penny (played by Kaley Cuoco). She has always been referred to by her first name, something that has caused fans to end up adding one. But they have not done so randomly, the last fan theory has investigated and has been based on a couple of details perceived in the series to give a surname to the mythical neighbor and then Leonard's wife.

Well, this new theory is based on a detail seen in season two, according to Digital Spy. When? When Penny meets Leonard's mother, Beverly, for the first time. In the therapy that the always memorable Christine Baranski puts on Penny, she tells a story of her childhood in which she points out the tension between her parents and that her mother referred to her father as Bob. Later, when Penny's father comes to visit her, Leornard calls him Wyatt. Wasn't it Bob? Here is the detail.

When you first meet the parents of your partner you try to be as nice and polite as possible. If Leonard knew his name was Bob, why didn't he call him by this name? Because he knew his last name!

Mystery solved.