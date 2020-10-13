The Big Bang Theory, Mayim Bialik returns to admire the painting of Amy and Penny: the images

A few days ago Mayim Bialik, known for the role of Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory, she returned to visit the Warner Bros Television Studios, which she frequented for many years while filming the show. It was for her a blast from the past, as evidenced by the photo, published on social media, in front of a historical relic.

Mayim Bialik, as we can also see in the Instagram post at the bottom of the news, a selfie was taken in front of the famous painting that portrays Amy e Penny (Kaley Cuoco), given to the latter as a sign of friendship but, to put it mildly, not exactly liked by the recipient, who tries in every way to get rid of it without offending the friend.

For the occasion, the actress also wore a mask with the inscription “Vote”, a way to raise awareness among his fans less than a month before the presidential election in the United States. “I visited some old friends at the Warner Bros“ wrote Amy’s interpreter in The Big Bang Theory. “And yes, I wear this mask because they are only missing FOUR WEEKS in the election! FOUR WEEKS, PEOPLE. Please, register if you haven’t already. PLEASE!?!”

