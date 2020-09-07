The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco is thrilled with Kunal Nayyar’s new project

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Even though the series has been over for more than a year now, the bond between the guys in the cast of The Big Bang Theory continues to be very strong. Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny in the sitcom, gave an example of this in recent days, commenting on social media the news of the next role of Kunal Nayyar (Raj), who will be in the cast of Criminal.

The second season of the anthology series is coming up Netflix next September 16, and Kunal Nayyar will act alongside, among others, of Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Sharon Horgan and Sophie Okonedo. A few days ago the actor posted on his profile Instagram a promo of the series, writing in the caption: “I am thrilled to share … Criminal UK, season 2! A dream project, with a dream team of actors, screenwriters, directors and producers. “

One of the first comments was that of the colleague and setmate in the 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory. “It looks so good!” wrote Kaley Cuoco, adding the emoji of an applause.

Another user, in turn, commented by replying directly to the actress: “It’s nice of you to support Kunal and that you are still friends. It makes me smile and think back to TBBT and how much I miss.”

In Criminal, Kunal Nayyar will play a very different character from Rajesh Koothrappali, the romantic and insecure nerd of the sitcom: he will in fact be the main suspect in the investigation of a crime. Kaley Cuocoinstead, it will debut soon in The Flight Attendant.

For other insights on The Big Bang Theory, we refer to Sheldon’s best lines and five funniest moments ever.