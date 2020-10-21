The Big Bang Theory, Johnny Galecki jokes with Kaley Cuoco ahead of her new role

After voicing Harley Quinn in the DC animated series, Kaley Cuoco is ready to return to the small screen with The Flight Attendant, the new HBO Max series coming to the United States in late November.

With the debut approaching, the actress communicated during a live on Instagram that Tuesday 20 October would have revealed some advances on the show, including the release date (26 November). “I’ll answer some questions and fuel your enthusiasm for The Flight Attendant premiere” explained the actress, but receiving an unexpected reply from a former colleague.

“I’m busy on Tuesday” he commented in fact Johnny Galecki, who didn’t miss the opportunity to joke a little with the former co-star of The Big Bang Theory, sparking an amused reaction from all connected users. The two actors starred side-by-side in the CBS comedy for 12 seasons, in which they played the couple Leonard and Penny.

The Flight Attendant, we remember, sees the Cook in the role of flight attendant Cassandra Bowden, who wakes up in a hotel room in Dubai with a dead man by her side. Unable to piece together the events of the night, back in New York she is greeted by some FBI agents who question her about her stop in Dubai. Frightened by what happened, Cassandra fears that she is the one responsible.

In the meantime, here you can find the motion poster of The Flight Attendant.