The Big Bang Theory, Jim Parsons among the guests of David Tennant's popular podcast

After interviewing stars such as Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman and comedian Tina Fey during the first season of "David Tennant Does A Podcast With …", the former Doctor Who is already planning a chat with another exceptional guest: Jim Parsons.

The star of the Big Bang Theory will participate in the second season of the podcast to speak freewheeling of his life and career, perhaps providing some updates on his future plans. Appearing recently in Ryan Murphy's Netflix Hollywood series, we remember him, the actor has recently denied the rumors that he wanted in the cast of the new season of American Horror Story.

"Whether it was because of The Big Bang Theory or not, due to agenda issues and things like that, it never came out" indeed explained the actor. "I shot the film Normal Heart with Ryan Murphy, and then he produced The Boys in the Band for Broadway. These are my main collaborations with him. But no, nothing else has ever emerged, and this is why I was so pleasantly surprised when he proposed me a role in Holly. "

Among the most anticipated guests of the new podcast episodes will be also the great Judi Dench, the star of The Handmaid's Tale Elisabeth Moss, George Takei of Star Trek and Brian Cox from the HBO Succession series. American politics Stacey Abrams, Tim Minchin, Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight) and Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek) will also participate in the second season.