'The Big Bang Theory' changed Sheldon's name for this reason

It's been more than half a year since 'The Big Bang Theory' said goodbye to its audience; However, fresh news is still coming to us about this gang of geeks that we love so much. The last news it has to do with a revelation that we did not expect, and that is Sheldon Cooper It was never the first option. No, the creators of the series first thought of another name for the character of Jim Parsons.

How ScreenRant collects showrunners from the series they had thought of their main character as someone named Kenny. The reason? That the names of the protagonists sounded harmoniously: Lenny (Leonard), Penny and Kenny. Moreover, this was about to be the title of the series. However, although the fictitious names of Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki did remain, Parson's decided to change before starting to shoot for a good reason.

Although the exact time is not specified or if something specific happened to change the name of the character of Parsons, what has been confirmed is that the creators finally chose to eliminate Kenny's name to adopt the name of Sheldon as a tribute to the television producer Sheldon Leonard, died in 1997 With a long career behind him. So your name and surname became part of the two names of the main characters.

When changing the name one had to think about another title for the series, which, thankfully, was much more suggestive than 'Lenny, Penny and Kenny'. Or not?