The Big Bang Theory, 7 sitcoms to see if you loved the series

From its 2017 debut until last year with the finale airing, The Big Bang Theory has established itself as the most viewed comedy series on American TV and one of the most loved shows globally, despite its ups and downs and declines in recent seasons.

Come Friends, Steinfeld and others before her, the CBS sitcom managed to win over audiences above all thanks to its fantastic group of protagonists: Sheldon, Leonard, Penny, Raj and Howard, who were joined by Bernadette and Amy. If you miss the atmosphere of Big Bang, TV Guide has prepared a list of 7 series to recover:

The first to consider is obviously Young Sheldon, the prequel spin-off that follows the story of the young theoretical physicist during his childhood in Texas. Among those you will surely know they also follow How I Met Your Mother, another hugely successful post-Central Perk sitcom, e New Girl.

The site also recommends Scorpion, which he describes as the dramatic counterpart to The Big Bang Theory. Aired for four seasons, the series follows the story of the genius Walter O’Brien, who leads a team of “brains” hired by the US government to solve complicated cases of various kinds. Remaining among the comedy-drama is to be recovered too Bones, a show that sees Emily Deschanel as a forensic anthropologist who helps an FBI agent solve complicated murder cases.

The Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre also came up with Mom, the series starring Anna Faris and Allison Jannei as a mother and daughter trying to solve their alcoholism problems. Finally, the site invites you to catch up A family of the third kind (1996-2001): The protagonist is 3-time Golden Globe winner John Lithgow, who plays the leader of a group of aliens on a mission to study the Earth and the humans who inhabit it.

