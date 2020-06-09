The bid between Inter and Barcelona for Lautaro Martínez continues: "There is no will to sell it"

Share it:

The Argentine Lautaro Martínez is the great objective of Barcelona for the next season (AFP)

The future of Lautaro Martinez It was one of the most mentioned topics in European football during the stop that generated the advance of the coronavirus pandemic in the Old continent. Now, once the competition has resumed in Germany and will soon be played again in Spain and Italy, the possible arrival of the Argentine forward to FC Barcelona It will continue to be one of the points to be resolved by the leadership of the Catalan club and its peers at the Italian institution.

In this sense, a central character in what are the negotiations between both parties is the sports director of Inter, Giuseppe Marotta, who in the last hours gave statements about the situation of the attacker's pass that landed in Italy from Racing. "It is difficult to pronounce on the future of Lautaro at this time. But to him I say: 'stay focused on the present, there is a season that is resuming, there are goals to achieve, we can compensate ourselves, the players must be protagonists," he said in dialogue with the sports newspaper the Gazzetta dello Sport.

Beyond suggesting to Martinez how he should face the rest of the season that was delayed by the health crisis that the country and much of the world suffered, Marotta left an ambiguous phrase about the future of the star striker of the Neroazzurro. "On the part of Inter there is no will to sell Lautaro: he is young, he has a future and he is an important player for Conte. Although, of course, there is a clause … ", warned the leader in charge of assembling the staff of the Italian team.

Martínez's dream is to play with Lionel Messi at FC Barcelona

Martínez's present in Serie A until the suspension of the season was almost perfect. The 22-year-old footballer scored 16 goals and distributed six assists in 31 presentations with the Italian team between the local competition and the participation of the Antonio Conte team in the group stage of the Champions League and then in the Europa League. Pending the resumption of Calcio, Inter are in third place with 54 points, nine from leader Juventus and one game less.

As with the first team coach, Moratta hopes that the transfer is not consumed, but in the event that Lautaro changes his power and his goals to the Spanish city, he anticipated that Inter will come with a forward weight to replace him.

"Perhaps in Barcelona they also have alternatives … I hope they do not pay the clause. And in the event of a farewell, instead of Lautaro there will come a player of great weight, a player of the first level ”he warned.

Faced with the social and economic context that the impact of the coronavirus will leave in Europe, the sports director of Inter believes that the next summer market will be austere because the conflict will be that the institutions will be able to sell for the usual values ​​of the market in the continent.

"At a European level, in this market the real difficulty will not be having to buy, but being able to sell. No hurry. I understand the desire for names, but we have to wait for the seasons to end and the teams can make plans for the future. In general, we can say that Neymar-style operations, in which a team takes a player from another level, will not be seen in many years, "he concluded.

