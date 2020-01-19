The Beta of Console Streaming for Xbox is also active in Italy

Share it:

The area of ​​use of Streaming console: launched in October last year in some countries, the Microsoft gaming service is now available in Beta also in Italy for members of the Xbox Insider program.

Starting today, in fact, Italian users who are members of the Xbox Insider program belonging to the Xbox One Update Preview ring and will also be able to officially test the service themselves. All you have to do is register on the official website and, as long as you are one of the lucky players selected to try it out Beta of Console Streaming, you can download the relevant application on supported Android devices and try a selection of titles in portability. It should be noted that, unlike Project xCloud, in order to take advantage of the Console Streaming features an Xbox One family console is required, so you can use it as a server and play remotely.

Among the requirements to participate in the Beta of Console Streaming we highlight the need for an Xbox console (Xbox One, Xbox One S or One X), a device with Android 6.0 operating system or later and equipped with at least Bluetooth 4.0 protocol, a Xbox Wireless controller and a Microsoft Xbox account, in addition to a connection that reaches at least 4.75 MB in upstream, 9 MB recommended with latency less than 125 ms, a value less than 60 ms recommended.