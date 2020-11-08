The best TV series about Vikings, waiting for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

I Vikings they were known to be valiant warriors and skilled navigators, who traveled from land to land to raid and trade with other peoples. After they entered Britain, the British had welcomed them warmly: yet, this was not the way the Norsemen were used to hurrying things up. It was not for them to sit down and discuss it civilly. So they also attacked the British, not happy.

The language spoken by the Nordics was mainly Norwegian, where the word “Viking” stands for “pirate”. Because of this, people assumed that all Norsemen were ship raiders. But this was not the case: some preferred to lead the life of peaceful peasants, who cultivated the land, plowed the fields or raised cattle. They were also skilled craftsmen who wished to expand the horizons of their work.

Of course, what made them famous over time was their combat prowess, the physical strength and brutality with which they killed their enemies. Reading about their exploits in books is an option to get closer to the customs and traditions of the Vikings, but in case you are interested in history, traditions and, why not, to witness the bloody battles in which they took part, watch the TV series in which they are protagonists is a valid alternative. Maybe waiting for the highly anticipated release Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

The Last Kingdom

The Last Kingdom is set in 872 and is based on the novel series The stories of the Saxon kings by Bernard Cornwell. It tells the story of the Vikings at a time when they see the Saxons, the native warriors of England, oppose their desire to extend their domain. Put simply, the Norsemen tried to keep the lands they conquered and occupy others, while the British did everything to stop them and throw them out of their country.

The protagonist of the series is Uhtred, son of a Saxon noble but raised by the Vikings. A free spirit who pursues his destiny: at first trying to avenge the death of his adoptive family, to which he was very attached; then planning to take back his homeland in the kingdom of Northumbria, namely Bebbanburgh. The show combines story with fantasy, purely fictional elements and real events (as well as fictional characters and really existed).

The series also shows all the dynamics that governedthe politics of that time, and emphasizes the unprecedented violence of the battle between the Vikings and the Saxons – sometimes resulting in unexpected deaths. Overall the show works, thanks also to multifaceted characters that develop with the progress of the episodes and after all successful twists. Each season has something new to offer and the stakes are smooth. Summing up, The Last Kingdom is undoubtedly one of the best Viking shows available, while not reaching the fame and peaks of Vikings.

Norsemen

Among the best TV series about Vikings also stands out Norsemen, distributed internationally by Netflix and centered on a group of Norsemen living in the village of Norheim around the year 790. Unlike The Last Kingdom, which re-proposes the events of the Nordics with a dramatic and credible tone, Norsemen is a comedy which illustrates the problems faced daily by a few but recognizable personalities and their conflicts with neighboring villages. All this seasoned with humor and funny, almost demented situations, which often end in an equally hilarious and goliardic way.

Norsemen was a big hit in Norway, with over one million admissions for its first season. These are exorbitant figures for a country with a population of about 5 million inhabitants. The show was then released in the United States under a different name: Vikigane. This has created some confusion in the public, which sometimes brings the series closer to Vikings, a production of History now in its final season (that’s when Vikings 6 should return).

Indeed, Norsemen can be considered somewhat the parody of the series created by Michael Hirst, and with this we do not want to belittle it nor do we mean that it deserves less attention. It would be a serious mistake. Critics praised parodic violence and the way in which the stories of the characters in the Viking era reflect the stories of our times. For those who want an agile and hilarious series on Vikings, this is the right one.

Vikings

The best series on Vikings ever. Making its debut in 2013 with its first season, Vikings tells the story and feats, in a fictional way, of the warrior Ragnarr Loðbrók and his offspring (that’s where we left off in Vikings 6). From humble farmer to king of Denmark, Ragnarr has a life full of accomplishments and successes, always looking for new shores to reach and lands to explore. It is worth mentioning the forays into France and England, where he also approaches Catholicism.

But Vikings is a series that it also focuses on secondary characters, just think of the tormented Rollo, the shieldmaiden Lagertha and the shipbuilder Floki, who contribute significantly to the development of the plot (not to mention the sons of Ragnarr, always in the foreground). Watching the History show, you find yourself “cheering” on the characters you hated in the first season, and hating those who until a moment before considered themselves heroes. There are many plot twists and there are no “bad and good” in the situation, it all depends on the viewer’s point of view and on who decides to support: there are many, for example, who hate Ivar, the crippled son of Ragnarr; but just as many adore that character for his charisma and his cunning.

The script and the development of the protagonists are to be commended, as well as the sets: the representation of Scandinavia at that time is accurate and the show tries to be very faithful to the real events. To immerse yourself in the life of the Vikings, the TV series created by Michael Hirst (formerly author of The Tudors, another excellent period drama) should be the first choice!

Dragons

Certainly could not miss an animated production among the best TV series about Vikings. At the turn of the first and second chapter of the film saga of Dragon Trainer, Dragons follows the story of Hiccup as he tries to keep his balance in the new coexistence of dragons and Vikings. The young man, in the company of the dragon Toothless and his friends, will be put to the test when he finds himself in front of the new worlds beyond Berk, where threats loom and dragons that cannot be trained live. New enemies will thus jeopardize the harmony between the winged creatures and the Vikings, trying to destroy what good Hiccup and his Night Fury had built until that moment.

There are moments in which the protagonists escape by a whisker, amidst dangers of all kinds; other scenes are instead calmer and show a peaceful coexistence between humans and dragons, deepening much more than the films the bond that has arisen between the two species. There is no shortage of fights in which the characters shoot arrows or brandish clubs and axes, adrenaline-pumping sequences that could excite young and adult fans of action and adventure.

While Hiccup struggles with the uncertainties of adulthood, viewers see how strong family ties and friendships help him find his place in the world. As with every other production in the franchise, Dragons celebrates not only human relationships, but also i special relationships between people and their pets.