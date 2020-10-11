the best theories about the future of the Netflix series

The Umbrella Academy it was one of the biggest hits of the year, and fans can’t wait to see the new season. In fact, although Emmy Raver-Lampman is not entirely convinced that The Umbrella Academy 3 will happen, we have analyzed some rumors that would confirm the third season of The Umbrella Academy.

Looking forward to discovering official news and any confirmations or denials from Netflix, we’re here today to expose some of the more interesting theories about what the future of the series could look like.

One of the most popular theories on the net would like the Sparrow Academy, creata da Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), had been founded by the same in response to the Umbrella Academy, met in 1963, and of which he was very disappointed. By raising six boys according to his will (including Ben, whom he had never seen), he would create a group of vigilantes darker than our protagonists.

Always staying on the subject Sparrow Academy, some think that Harlan (Justin Paul Kelly) could be a member and that could make sense; others even believe that the child can become the villain main next season.

The last time we saw Lila (Ritu Arya), had used the briefcase of the Commission to travel through time. What if she went back to save her parents, who we know were killed by by Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) by order of The Handler?

The craziest and most bizarre theory of all, however, concerns issues to which we would not be new, considering the world of comics. What if our protagonists hadn’t stopped the Apocalypse, but had simply traveled to a parallel universe? So what if there were infinite realities and you could travel between them? It would be a great twist, which would change all the cards on the table.

What do you think of it? What are the best theories about the future of The Umbrella Academy? Do you have any theory in mind? Let us know in the comments space!