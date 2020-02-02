The best teenage movies according to 'Sex Education' Netflix

Share it:

The gender of teenage cinema has adopted so many shapes and colors that it's hard to stay alone with a degree. There are the essentials, which every LGTBI teenager should see and even the most horny and progressive who have released in recent years and would have liked to see when you were younger. In the catalog of NetflixIn addition to a good list of movies that you can not miss, there are also series that collect the 'teen' spirit of different generations, and without a doubt 'Sex education'is the one that has stood out the most. Its mixture of 21st century atmosphere and noventero style supposes a modernization of John Hughes for the modern world, which this month premieres its second season on the platform.

On the occasion of this long-awaited return, we have talked with some of the protagonists of the series and asked them what are your favorite teenage movies. And some of the answers will surprise you. The group formed by ESA Mariposa (Otis Milburn), Connor Swindells (Adam Groff), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson Marchetti), Aimee Lou Woods (Aimee Gibbs), Tanya Reynolds (Lily Iglehart) and Patricia Allison (Ola Nyman) they share with us their cinephile loves set in the institute, and the big highlight is (how could it be otherwise) Hughes himself. His movies 'The club of five','Rosa's girl' Y 'All in one day'They are one of the most prominent young actors and actresses of the cast.

But not everything is Hughes in this review of his favorite films. Butterfield highlights'Outgoing', a comedy starring Jonah hill Y Michael Wax turned into a cult film, and that last year had its feminine reverse in 'Super nerds' of Olivia Wilde. Swindells also mentions'Here and now', while his partner Williams-Stirling messes up a bit with'Whiplash', which was not so much of institute as of university. The list is completed with the options of Reynolds and Allison, which add 'Bad Girls','For all' Y 'Movement of 76'.