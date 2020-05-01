TV Shows

The best successes of Óscar Chávez to remember his legacy

April 30, 2020
Edie Perez
This afternoon the Secretary of Culture of the Government of Mexico reported the unfortunate death of Mexican singer-songwriter Óscar Chávez, who was admitted yesterday after presenting symptoms of the coronavirus in a hospital in Mexico City.

Known as "El Caifán Mayor", who died at the age of 85, he raised his voice for many years to sing his truths to politicians, for which he was characterized as a singer-songwriter who never feared telling the truth to many officials about his actions somewhere in the history of Mexico and in his life.


The corruption:




Marijuana:




Macondo:




Let the ball roll:




For you:




Without a love:




Black flowers:




Goodbye with the heart:





.

