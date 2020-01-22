The best songs of Juan Gabriel to sing at full throttle

A day like today, but from 1950 the great performer and composer from Michoacán was born, Juan Gabriel

On January 7, 1950 in Parácuaro, Michoacán was born Alberto Aguilera Valadez, real name of the interpreter of diferencia The difference ’.

Almost four years after his death, people continue to celebrate the life and creations of the Mexican artist who has been a crucial part of the lives of thousands.

This January the singer would have turned 71, but an acute myocardial infarction ended the musical life of Juan Gabriel

And because there is no better way to honor the memory of the Michoacán than through its music, we share a list that can not be missed in all your meetings.

The music of ‘Divo de Juárez’ that cannot be missing in your life

The best thing about “JuanGa” music is that it is appropriate for the party, for heartbreak, for family gatherings and even to say goodbye to a loved one.

So if you want to have the best of the singer, consider including some of these melodies that will add a different touch to the soundtrack of your life.

Why do you make me cry?

I already know that you are leaving

Until I met you

I was not born to love

I have no money

