The best series from our childhood available at Disney +

Chip and Chop: rescuers
A series starring Chip and Chop squirrels, living adventures and rescuing innocents in danger? Seriously! Continuous tributes to the serials of the 50s and 60s, and with a cast of charismatic protagonists.
They always save … Danger there is but they always come no matter what there is.
Gargoyles, Mythological Heroes
Surprisingly dark to be Disney, 'Gargoyles' is today a cult series for its mix of fantasy and everyday drama, with chilling parallels to the problem of racism in the United States.
Duck adventures
From the old 'Dumbo' comics in Spain that collected the adventures of Uncle Gilito, we are accompanied by these ducks that are not afraid of danger. In the late 80s, Disney decided to give them a try on tv (and in movies) and they had no regrets. In Spain it has been one of the most popular Disney series.
Hannah Montana
Not only did it launch stardom Miley Cyrus to stardom, but it laid the foundation for the new fan phenomenon for the Disney Channel series. All the girls wanted to be her.
Hotel, sweet hotel
Disney has always liked twin stories. And here's the proof: The Sprouse twins became hyper-famous with their antics at the Tipton Hotel.
Kim Possible
A cross between James Bon, Indiana Jones, Lara Croft and high school comedy. What a wonderful mix. In the early 2000s, all boys and girls wanted to be Kim Possible.
The backyard band
Okay, if there is a mythical series from the 90s, this is it. Even today we continue humming his main music. And surely you remember all their names. Try it! This series taught us so many lessons that we should dedicate an entire article to it.
The Little Mermaid, the series
One of the first series based on a Disney movie was this. Ariel and her friends were having adventures under the sea, long before what happened in the first movie.
The Goofy Troop
This case is the reverse of the previous one. Disney wanted to make Goofy's character complex, so he gave him a son. The series worked so well that it originated the cult movie 'Goofy and Son'.
Lizzie Mcguire
Pioneer of the hit of Hannah Montana, we find Lizzie, with Hilary Duff. This high school series of a girl with an animated alter ego conquered us all.
Wizards of Waverly Place
Perhaps the most modern on this list, but hey, he launched Selena Gomez's career and got a whole generation of children to believe in magic again. There is nothing!
Gummi bears
Not to be confused with 'The Love Bears'. This series may be the first to have been created inspired by a candy: gummy bears. Medieval fantasy among forests. Guaranteed fun.
Darkwing duck
Parody of the superhero series, the Darkwing duck was born as a spin-off of 'DuckTales' and became as big as she was. In fact, it was one of the most watched broadcasts of the Disney Club. The Darkwing Duck conquered us all from the first moment.
Phineas and Ferb
Perhaps this is the most famous animated series of the last 15 years: two inventor brothers who, in each chapter, are dedicated to creating something different, with their sister trying to catch them to cheat on their mother. Each chapter was a whole new adventure. And on top of that he gave us Perry the platypus … and one of the best Disney villains: Dr. Doofenshmirtz.
Raven
Raised as a series to the use of Disney Channel, one more, the good work of its protagonist, Raven Symone, and its facility for physical humor, made it become one of the star series of the channel. And it even now has a sequel series.
