Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There are only a few days left until the night comes from December 24 to 25. The most special night of the whole year for children, who look forward to the arrival of Santa Claus. By now everyone has already written their letters. Which are the best selling toys at Christmas 2019? Santa Claus and his assistants are having serious problems finding some of them because they are exhausted.

Children VS Parents

A board game that is being a real revolution. It is sold out in many stores, both physical and online. It's about a game of challenges and questions which, as its name implies, puts parents and children face to face. Children have to answer questions about older things, and vice versa. Fun is assured!

Bellies

Another of the best selling toys at Christmas 2019 are the baby big heads. In 2018 they sold out in many stores, and it seems that something similar will happen this year. Children love them because they are interactive dolls, they speak their own language, and even poop. Also, each Belly has its own personality!

Virus

Virus is a card game This Christmas will reach many homes. Players must face a pandemic and compete to see who is the first to eradicate the viruses. Everything goes to win!

Hot wheels



The toy cars they are always in the letter of Santa Claus or Reyes of the smallest. The Hot Wheels garage is one of the most desired gifts of Christmas 2019. It has more than 90 seats, a gigantic looping, and even a shark.

Lego

And finally, of all Building games available, Lego continues to be king. There are many modalities available; Star Wars, Harry Potter …