The best romantic movies on Netflix

one
DIrty Dancing (Emile Ardolino, 1987)
With this movie we spend the best time of our lives. It became a mass success in the 80s (and still is today) thanks to chemistry among its protagonists (Patrick Swayze Y Jennifer Gray), the sensuality of their dances and a history full of revolutions, from the portrait of a change of time to issues such as abortion. A cinematic icon.
two
Call me by your name (Luca Guadagnino, 2017)
We will never look at peaches in the same way after this movie. Northern Italy becomes the scene of romance between a teenager (Timothée Chalamet) and a student older than him (Armie hammer), in a summer idyll that captivated Sundance first and then the world. The second part is already on its way.
3
Notting Hill (Roger Michell, 1999)
We're just moviegoers in front of a romantic comedy asking him to never end. This iconic movie starring Julia Roberts Y Hugh grant He not only left us some quotes to remember, but also laughter, sighs and an incredible soundtrack. Thus, through the romance between a movie star and a humble London bookseller, we fell at his feet.
4
My best friend's wedding (P.J. Hogan, 1997)
One of the great romantic comedies of all time. And one that also goes through the most iconic common spaces of the genre: a love triangle, a romantic heroine, a karaoke scene, Julia Roberts running through the middle of the city … Although, in the end, it offers us the most refreshing outcome possible.
5
Crazy, Stupid, Love (Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, 2011)
This film managed to go around the romantic comedy format with a series of different and connected stories that explored the ways in which love is, as the title says, extremely crazy and stupid. The best? Ryan Gosling Y Emma Stone making the big jump of 'Dirty Dancing'.
6
Story of a marriage (Noah Baumbach, 2019)
Not all love stories are happy. In this Oscar-winning movie of Noah Baumbach (thanks to his award for Best Secondary Actress for Laura Dern), a couple (Scarlett Johansson Y Adam Driver) is in the process of divorce. The love between them is broken, but where there was fire, ashes remain. What can be done with them is another issue.
7
I can hear the sea (Tomomi Mochizuki, 1993)
This little film, one of the least known of Studio Ghibli, unfolds a romantic drama of institute that surprises and convinces. It does not become one of the great fantastic romances of Hayao Miyazaki, but in its simplicity lies the mystery and magic of first love.
8
The good side of things (David O. Russell, 2012)
Among dances, screams and psychotic episodes, this movie (for which Jennifer Lawrence won an Oscar) showed us that there is nothing better to release tensions than dance. Anyway, but dance. Its protagonists reflect on destiny and superstitions while trying to overcome their respective mental problems.
9
Something to remember (Nora Ephron, 1993)
One of the most iconic romantic movies in movie history. And is that the couple they form Meg Ryan Y Tom Hanks (which was repeated in 'You have an e-mail') is infallible. Here, their relationship develops in a magical way, simply connected by a radio night program and the need to find their soulmate. Remake of 'You and me'.
10
Love Actually (Richard Curtis, 2003)
There is no list of cinephile romances without this British film from Richard Curtis, mosaic of stories of all kinds (first love, a decaying marriage, falling in love again after trauma, unrequited love, non-romantic love …) that captivated a whole generation.
eleven
Your name (Makoto Shinkai, 2016)
One of the great revolutions of the Japanese anime of recent times, coming to overcome the unbeatable 'The Journey of Chihiro' at the Japanese box office. And it is that this story of adolescent love that transcends the boundaries of space and time well deserves it. Dose of romance and fantasy to say enough.
12
Alex Strangelove (Craig Johnson, 2018)
Following in the wake of 'With love, Simon', this original Netflix movie opens the doors to a new adolescent romantic comedy where different sexual orientations have a place in the leading roles. In this case, it will be a young man who begins to feel how his heteronormativity collapses to pieces when he meets a very special boy.
13
Isn't it romantic? (Todd Strauss-Schulson, 2019)
Since we are on a list full of romantic comedies, we could not leave a film that precisely parodies the common places of the genre. Starring Rebel Wilson Y Adam DeVine (ex-companions in the saga of 'Giving the note'), shows us how sometimes these stories do not make much sense, but still we can not help but love them.
14
Dear John (Lasse Hallström, 2010)
Based on a novel by Nicholas Sparks, patron of the romantic dramas of our century, immerses us in the sudden love between a soldier returning home and a young university student. They star Amanda Seyfried Y Channing Tatum, a couple with the handsome very high.
fifteen
Grease (Randal Kleiser, 1978)
Love with music? Bet on the Netflix classics, where you will find this hyper famous musical where Olivia Newton-John Y John Travolta they put image and voice to the romantic dreams of teenage girls in their 70s. Today, their story continues to dazzle, and their music is eternal. Tell me mooooooreeeeeeeeeee.
16
To all the boys I fell in love with (Susan Johnson, 2018)
It was a phenomenon in the streaming platform, and this romantic teen comedy has all the ingredients to succeed: it is endearing, with charismatic characters (Wool Condor Y Noah Centineo they have an amazing chemistry) and a much more modern mentality than some of the other examples that the genre has left us.
17
To all the boys 2: P.D. I still love you (Michael Fimognari, 2020)
If you've been wanting to know what happened to the characters of 'To all the boys I fell in love with', don't worry: the sequel is already on Netflix! The couple formed by Wool Condor Y Noah Centineo They now face the doubts and insecurities of maintaining a stable relationship, something that will be altered by the presence of a third person.
18
Stories of Valentine's Day (Garry Marshall, 2010)
The director of 'Pretty Woman' set out the mission of following in the wake of 'Love Actually' and composing a whole mosaic of stories on the occasion of the great celebration of lovers: Valentine. So, with a cast of scandal (Ashton Kutcher, Julia Roberts, Anne Hathaway, Jamie Foxx, Shirley MacLaine, Kathy Bates, Jessica Alba, Taylor Swift, Queen Latifah…), created the ideal movie for the days when we need high doses of romanticism.
19
A modern cinderella (Mark Rosman, 2004)
In full adolescent euphoria for Hilary Duff (protagonist of the series 'Lizzie McGuire') came to Disney Channel this movie that reinvents Cinderella's story for modern times. The result is a romantic high school comedy in which a shy girl who lost her father and is subject to the demands of her stepmother finds the prince of her dreams chatting.
twenty
My first kiss (Vince Marcello, 2018)
Based on the novel of Beth Reekles, this adolescent romance tells us the tensions that a girl lives because she has fallen in love with the high school of the institute while her best friend has remained in the lurch. Wow, a story that sounds to us but has found a place in the hearts of Netflix users.
twenty-one
The Corpse Bride (Tim Burton, 2005)
This unmistakably animation of Tim Burton It puts us in a somewhat complex situation: what happens if you marry a corpse? That's what happens to poor Victor (Johnny Depp), which will be seen between two universes, between life and death, while his true love is in danger.
22
When I find you (Scott Hicks, 2012)
Based (again!) On a novel by Nicholas Sparks, and starring Zac efron Y Taylor Schilling ('Orange is the new black'), tells the story of a soldier who finds a photo in the middle of the battle and, when returning home, looks for the woman who appears in it. Destiny? It seems that among them, against all odds, sparks will jump.
2. 3
The perfect date (Chris Nelson, 2019)
Netflix has romantic comedies of all sizes and colors, and this will convince lovers of that 'teen movie' in which two people who were not destined to fall in love end up sharing a very beautiful story. Although he doesn't invent anything new, at least he’s led by the platform’s favorite guy, Noah Centineo.
24
Amar (Esteban Crespo, 2017)
How difficult it is to love. And be loved. Even more so when it comes to first love, where you invest everything you are to realize that the flame, sooner or later, is over. Laura and Carlos will have to face their own gaps in this interesting debut opera by Esteban Crespo.
25
How to get rid of your boss (Claire Scanlon, 2018)
Netflix is revitalizing modern romantic comedy, and this is one of its best examples. Pulling that classic argument in the genre in which two people are tried to match, Scanlon builds a fun and charismatic story about how those who are wearing Celestina's costume end up being the protagonists of their own love story.
26
Noa's Diary (Nick Cassavetes, 2004)
If there is a modern classic romantic cinema, for its impact and millions of fans worldwide, that is this adaptation of the novel of Nicholas Sparks. Maybe it's because of the chemistry between Ryan Gosling Y Rachel McAdams (Which, by the way, fell in love on the set of filming) or perhaps because of the emotional content that was already detached from the pages of the book, but it is clear that this love story has penetrated deeply.
27
Just friends (Roger Kumble, 2005)
Ryan Reynolds He was a good guy in high school, but he was busting and Amy Smart I had no plans to leave the friendzone. Years later, become the Reynolds that we all know, the thing changes … But, now that he is handsome according to the aesthetic canons of our society, does he deserve the attention of the love of his life or has he simply become an idiot with muscles?
28
Kiki, love is made (Paco León, 2016)
Through different paraphilias, a well-chosen music, care settings to the millimeter and the absolute naturalness of every performer present (where great faces of our cinema are included as Natalia de Molina, Bethlehem Cuesta, Luis Bermejo, Candela Peña or the same director Paco León), tells us five complex love stories.
29
Clueless (Out of Wave) (Amy Heckerling, 1995)
‘Clueless’ can be in almost any gallery we make, because it is one of the most iconic films of the 90s. Modernization of the novel 'Emma' by Jane Austen, tells us the experiences of a divine teenager who thinks she knows what is best for everyone around her. But in the end, won't she be the one who needs some guidance?
30
The Coyote Bar (David McNally, 2000)
In this story of the beginning of the century we see how a lyricist who discovers what she is capable of doing on the bar of a bar where she works as a waitress. The romance will come later, yes, but the feminine sorority that forms in that Coyote Bar is much more important.
