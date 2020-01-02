The best Roman Polanski films according to the writing of FOTOGRAMAS

Few artists will be as versatile, resourceful and polyhedral as Roman Polanski (Paris, 1933). Director, screenwriter and actor whose controversial personal life – full of misfortunes, controversy and disputes covered on the front page – on many occasions has developed a perverse game of broken mirrors with his cinema: always uncomfortable, witness of an undeniable personality and escape route in a way of seeing and narrating that has transcended times, fashions and even production systems.
PAIN, PURITY, SCANDAL
Because on the one hand we have the revolutionary Polanski, the young student who, based on talent and a handful of shorts, leaves behind family traumas and, since the Lodz film school, stands in the late 50s as one of the most voices European cinema personnel. Immediately, Brit-Polanski gives way to the director who brings his grain of sand to a New Hollywood and from here, we pass to the classic author of frantic rhythm capable of reinventing title after title that comes to this day. An anguishing, chimerical and stimulating work that we try to synthesize with what we consider their 10 essential movies.
‘THE SEED OF THE DEVIL’, by Julieta Martialay
Above the very airy disruptions that accompanied the filming of this film – the jealousy of Frank Sinatra; workplace harassment of his vegetarian wife, Mia Farrow, forced to eat liver in a sequence; the divism of John Cassavetes; the curse (then certainly proven) that enveloped the Dakota building where the film was filmed; the ego of Polanski himself … – is this avant-garde emblem of paranoid terror based on the power of suggestion and permanent doubt. Extraordinary that minimal atmosphere (and diurnal!) That surrounds the protagonist and the spectator, gradually leading them towards the certainty that evil exists and that it nests in the day to day. A daily from which it is impossible to escape generating a helplessness that grows and rages. There is no jet violence; only the fragility of that pregnant and newly installed Mia Farrow in a new home, on suspicion that there is something that does not fit, unknown that immerses her in a spiral of introspection and isolation because of a husband, Cassavetes, who makes him ' gas light ', and of some invasive neighbors (immense and oscarized Ruth Gordon), who blame their state of good hope for their restlessness. And as icing on this perfect torment, an ending that can only be guessed in the horrified pupils of the protagonist.
‘THE DANCE OF THE VAMPIROS’, by Roger Salvans
The first project of his career of clear commercial vocation – his clashes with producer Martin Ransohoff would give for a saga of terror – was this perfect cocktail between horror and comedy. A tribute to the erogoticism of the Hammer that gains brightness with each viewing: for its hilarious scenes with the Einsteinian Professor Abronsius, his Kafkian Alfred or the horny vampire of Alfie Bass; the prodigy of its staging, with that dance that gives title to the film, or the tragic halo that surrounds the entire film, the first, and only, that rolled with Tate.
‘UN SALVAJE GOD’, by Paula Ponga
A single closed space (specialty Polanski), interpretive poker of couples (Foster and John C. Reilly; Winslet and Christoph Waltz), simple plot of the French playwright Yasmina Reza (teenager assaults another in a fight) and a meeting to solve the civilized conflict that ends as the rosary of the dawn. New York bourgeoisie trying to prove that they are the best parents, pullazas, all against all, save who can and Polanski in his sauce unleashing the wild god that we all carry inside.
‘FRENÉTICO’, by Carlos Alonso
The first time with Polanski's cinema is not forgotten. Hectic It is the first thriller that I remember seeing in a movie theater. I would be about 15 years old and that genre was already my favorite because of my mother's fondness for Hitchcock's cinema (Vertigo, With Death on the Heels and Chained) are some of the thrillers I've seen most times. My frantic persecutions on the rooftops of a lesser-known Paris, his tone of black comedy, his enigmatic poster with an imposing Harrison Ford – in one of his best performances as the desperate Dr. Walker in search of his missing wife, were recorded in my subconscious – or his essential soundtrack of the genius Morricone. A basic title for all of us who love these stories … And besides, always, it will be my first time with Polanski.
‘REPULSION’, by Juan Silvestre
With his transgressive first film shot in English, Polanski not only conjugated the erotic and horror genres (formula that he would repeat with The seed of the devil Y The chimeric tenant, close your Apartment Trilogy) but challenged the standards of the time, including those marked by the dreaded British Board of Film Censors. His virtuous handling of the camera, the risky interpretation of Catherine Deneuve or a script with multiple readings, co-written with Gérard Brach, are some of the attractions of this impeccable and provocative descent into the hells of the human psyche to which the jury of the Festival succumbed from Berlin giving him the Silver Bear in 1965
‘THE PIANIST’, by Laura Pérez
I have not seen a film in which the horror of the Holocaust is as real and chilling as it is here. Feeling intensified knowing that its director lived similar experiences with just seven years and waited until almost 70 to bring it to the screen. They say that during the shooting he spent moments of crying without comfort. Adrien Brody personifies loneliness, hunger, despair and fear to place it in that diffuse line between sanity and madness that Polanski draws so well and, in this case, generates a claustrophobia that suffocates the viewer. Often given to visual baroque, here he gave himself to the formal minimalism of a world in which there is nothing left.
‘ICE MOONS’, by Sonia Guijarro
"Be careful Nigel, everything you do, I would do better." An exquisite Kristin Scott Thomas defying her faint-hearted husband, Hugh Grant, in what at dramatic speed (and not cruising, like the plot scenario) becomes a toxic spiral of perversion and pain. Polanski serves a dark and theatrical staging on the tray (with the help of the photograph of a regular Sergio Leone, Tonino Delli Colli), in the second collaboration (there are five to date) with which three years ago he had become his wife, Emmanuelle Seigner. The French actress in the purest style femme fatale is the poisoned gift of Peter Coyote (her invalid husband in the film), in a four-band self-destruct free fall that leaves no character (or the viewer) unscathed. Vangelis puts music to this delirium
‘CHINATOWN’, by Juan Pando
With this colossal thriller, for me his best film, Polanski confirmed his filmmaker size with capital letters. He recreated, with a round script, by Robert Towne, who won the Oscar, the classic black cinema, turning the film into a pioneer and essential title of the neo-noir. Fatal woman, lax moral detective, devilish plot, corruption, dialogues loaded with cynicism, existential pessimism and, as an innovation of the genre, the California sun and color, along with scenes as unforgettable as that in which the director himself, in his facet of actor, cuts the nose to the hound protagonist … for putting it where it should not.
‘THE WRITER’, by Ricardo Rosado
A former prime minister persecuted for his past, a writer willing to investigate his memories and a small island besieged by media pressure, what could go wrong? With these basic ingredients (and some murder), Polanski and screenwriter Robert Harris build a careful political thriller with some great Ewan McGregor and Pierce Brosnan in the lead. As gray as it is, the story is full of errands to a Tony Blair who, no doubt, had to be identified.
‘TESS’, by Óscar Cabrera
As the very cinephile Tarantino shows in one of the most moving sequences of Once upon a time in … Hollywood, Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie in the film) bought a copy of the novel Tess, that of the d’Urberville, by Thomas Hardy, for her husband to read and think about an adaptation with her as the protagonist. It was his last plan together before the dreadful night of August 1969. Ten years later, the filmmaker paid tribute to his wife with a beautiful film that he had to film for a whole year in France because they had just begun their endless problems with justice . With the words ‘To Sharon’ this beautiful trip to the 19th century begins.
