The best reunion! John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John get dressed again as Dany and Sandy

41 years ago the famous film of Grease, which became a worldwide success and continues to be part of popular culture; just like the famous characters played by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

For a special date, the actors dressed again in the mythical couple formed by Dany zuki Y Sandy Olson

The fans they were excited about the meeting, however, the most surprising thing was how good they both look, despite the time, since Newton –John He is 71 years old and Travolta is 65

In the reunion, John He used the classic T-Bird jacket and black pants; While Olivia He wore a long skirt and a yellow sweater, as well as a white shirt, very much like Sandy On your first day of school.

They posed for various photos, however, the most special was when they got into a red car and posed the same as in the final scene of Grease.

Both decided to return to embody their characters, by the beginning of the festival Meet N ’Greaseat the Coral Sky Amphitheater Theater in West Palm, Florida.

Travolta He shared photos and videos of the moment in his Instagram, social network in which the post reached more 374 thousand likes and nine thousand 800 comments.

It may interest you:

That Jenni Rivera is alive? Conspiracy theories very smoked: Pepe Garza