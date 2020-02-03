Entertainment

The best red carpet looks of the BAFTA 2020 awards

February 2, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

Emilia Clarke, Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron, Renée Zellweger or Zoe Kravitz are some of the international stars who have not hesitated to pose on the red carpet of the 2020 British Academy film awards and that you should not miss.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.