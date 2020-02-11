Entertainment

The best rated Nintendo Switch games will be discounted this week

February 11, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

If you recently bought one Nintendo Switch or you plan to do it in the short term, you may want to keep an eye on the sales that Nintendo has announced for this week.

The games with the best ratings and most popular console will have sasaplandificant discounts from February 13 as announced by Nintendo Spain this morning.

The offers will begin at 15:00 on the day mentioned. Given the current state of maximum alert in which the players who have been craving for a new Nintendo Direct have been for a while, the first comments that indicate that these offers will arrive together with a new presentation of news have not appeared.

It is expected that games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2, ARMS and other essential and exclusive console get their discounts so that players can complete their collection.

Perhaps most remarkable is that offer of Fire Emblem Heroes with a discount of 33% and hopefully it could come with an interesting discount that includes the expansion pass. The same discount we will see in Super Mario Maker 2.

Lately there has been a lot of talk about Nintendo Direct that has never just arrived and that it seems quite necessary for Nintendo to reassure some players that are not very sure that great pitches will be able to be put in their mouths in the remainder of the year, because at the moment the great expected like Bayonetta 3, Breath of the Wild 2 and Metroid Prime 4 are still far away.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.