The best rated Nintendo Switch games will be discounted this week

If you recently bought one Nintendo Switch or you plan to do it in the short term, you may want to keep an eye on the sales that Nintendo has announced for this week.

The games with the best ratings and most popular console will have sasaplandificant discounts from February 13 as announced by Nintendo Spain this morning.

Get at a reduced price games of #NintendoSwitch critically acclaimed with the "Featured" promotion, which starts on February 13 at 3:00 p.m. (Peninsular time)! pic.twitter.com/0dxejP90w2 – Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) February 11, 2020

The offers will begin at 15:00 on the day mentioned. Given the current state of maximum alert in which the players who have been craving for a new Nintendo Direct have been for a while, the first comments that indicate that these offers will arrive together with a new presentation of news have not appeared.

It is expected that games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2, ARMS and other essential and exclusive console get their discounts so that players can complete their collection.

Perhaps most remarkable is that offer of Fire Emblem Heroes with a discount of 33% and hopefully it could come with an interesting discount that includes the expansion pass. The same discount we will see in Super Mario Maker 2.

Lately there has been a lot of talk about Nintendo Direct that has never just arrived and that it seems quite necessary for Nintendo to reassure some players that are not very sure that great pitches will be able to be put in their mouths in the remainder of the year, because at the moment the great expected like Bayonetta 3, Breath of the Wild 2 and Metroid Prime 4 are still far away.