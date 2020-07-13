The best photos of Lionel Messi's lavish hotels and how much it costs to stay in each of them

Share it:

Lionel Messi surprised his fans this Sunday with a series of images with which It promoted the reopening of one of the luxurious hotels. Its about Fona Mallorca , located in the town of S’Illot and 50 meters from the beach of Sa Coma. It has 98 rooms and suites, a spa, a gym, two outdoor pools, a sun terrace, a SKY Bar and a Mediterranean restaurant-bar with sea views. The cost of one of the most accessible rooms is just over € 80 a night.

The Argentine star has owned the MIM Hotels chain (Majestic i Messi Hotels), which has been managed by the Majestic Hotel Group hotel group since 2017. Fona Mallorca is one of the three hotels that Messi currently manages.

The others are: MiM Sitges Barcelona is located just 50 meters from the beach and is 4-star superior. It was built in 2013 and has 77 rooms and suites, 300 m² of rooms with natural light and a spa with a water circuit. The value of the Design room, one of the most accessible, is € 122 per night. And the MiM Ibiza "Es Vivé" , which is located near the city center and the d’en Bossa beach, next to the most renowned venues. Inside it has a large swimming pool surrounded by palm trees, it offers a restaurant with Mediterranean and international cuisine, an evening cocktail bar, a panoramic terrace bar with a DJ and a gym. The night has an approximate cost of € 122

Days ago, the hotel chain owned by La Pulga made headlines after it was decided to expand its range of possibilities by acquiring one of the most exclusive hotels in Spain. Is he old Himalaia Baqueira hotel , located in the heart of the Baqueira Beret ski resort (Lleida, Spain).

The peculiarity of this last accommodation is that it is located at the foot of the ski slope, next to a gondola lift, in the heart of the Ruda Valley, in the Leridano Pyrenees. With this new acquisition, the group's intention is to extend its options for customers, since now they can also seduce lovers of the cold and the mountains.

This accommodation, which currently has a four-star superior category, today consists of 141 rooms -most with views of the valley-, a spa circuit, heated pool, gym, meeting room, guide service and mountain activities. It also offers a children's club for the youngest members of the family, a ski ranger at the foot of the ski lift, parking for clients and a wide gastronomic variety.

The best photos of the MiM Sitges

The best photos of the MiM Ibiza

The best photos of the MiM Mallorca

The best photos of the old Himalaia Baqueira hotel, recently acquired by MiM Hotels

