The best photographs of Verónica Castro when she was young

Verónica Castro, one of the most beautiful actresses of her time and one of the few who have managed to stay in force within the artistic medium, is undoubtedly one of the most preserved, since at 67 she has managed to look as beautiful and radiant as He did it at the beginning.

Although in recent months she has been involved in controversial gossip, the Mexican actress has been able to get ahead of these adversities thanks to her clean career in the middle of the show, where she is respected for being one of the best film actresses, television and theater, as well as one of the best conductors in Mexico.

The singer was also born in Mexico City on October 19, 1952 with the name of Verónica Judith Sainz Castro and began her artistic career from an early age while studying acting and once she managed to work in photonovelas she had the opportunity to be an edecan in the extinct program "En Familia con Chabelo" by Xavier López "Chabelo" in 1968.

A year later, already with his driver's license, he worked with the television conductor Paco Malgesto in the program "Good afternoon, good luck", in the XEV studios. That same year he had a small role in the soap opera "I do not believe in men" with Maricruz Olivier.

More small roles continued to emerge for Castro and later he received large roles in important and historical soap operas, making a mark with his participation.

Also, the famous one fell in love with all of Mexico with her conductions in different programs called late night shows, highlighting the great success of "Bad Night … No!".

But his gifts were not only exhibited by the small screen, since 'La Vero' also opened a great step in the film industry, as well as in theater and music.

During his young years he also became the mother of two children, Michel and Cristian Castro, children of businessman Enrique Niembro and comedian Manuel "El Loco Valdés" respectively.

Currently she has continued as effective as in the beginning with invitations to television programs to be interviewed, to the movies, to television and also to the great novelty of Netflix in the Manolo Caro series "La Casa de las Flores", without neglecting his participation in "Little Giants" last year.