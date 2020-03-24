The best original Disney movies +

Disney + comes to Spain with original movies and we make you a list of everything new that comes. The service is already available in our country and, although it does not yet have a very wide catalog in terms of its own content, that will change in the coming months. Here we tell you a little about the main movies that you can see, which have actors like Willem Dafoe or Grace Avery VanderWaal, winner of the popular US reality show 'America's Got Talent' (here in Spain we know it simply as 'Got Talent').