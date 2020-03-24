The best original Disney movies +

Disney
Disney + comes to Spain with original movies and we make you a list of everything new that comes. The service is already available in our country and, although it does not yet have a very wide catalog in terms of its own content, that will change in the coming months. Here we tell you a little about the main movies that you can see, which have actors like Willem Dafoe or Grace Avery VanderWaal, winner of the popular US reality show 'America's Got Talent' (here in Spain we know it simply as 'Got Talent').
one
Disaster & Total: Detective Agency nº1
Timmy is an imaginative 11-year-old boy who is the founder, president, and CEO of the best detective agency in the city, probably the state and perhaps the nation: Total Failure. Timmy runs the agency with his best friend, an imaginary 1,500-pound polar bear whose greatest talent seems to be eating from the trash.
two
The Lady and the Tramp
Remake in real action from the Disney animated classic. A spoiled dog and a somewhat dry but endearing stray puppy embark on an adventure in which, despite their differences, they discover the importance of home and love.
3
Stargirl
A flamboyant teenager turns the Arizona high school upside down when she begins her freshman year
4
Togo
It tells the story of Togo, a sled dog that won the most important race in this discipline in 1925 despite having been considered unable to finish it even due to its small size.
