The best online stores to buy at Cyber ​​Monday 2019

Tomorrow, December 2, Cyber ​​Monday 2019 is celebrated. Together with Black Friday, it is one of the most anticipated days of the year as online stores offer discounts and promotions of the most interesting, especially in technological products.

Fnac

One of the online stores that will offer very interesting discounts on the occasion of Cyber ​​Monday is Fnac. You can take advantage of the offers in telephony, sound and computers, among other categories, to do Christmas shopping or treat yourself.

Half markt

Half markt It also celebrates Cyber ​​Monday on December 1 and 2 with incredible deals on laptops, television and audio, smartphones, photography, consoles and video games, mobility and sports, aspiration, appliances, and beauty and health. You can find the Robot vacuum cleaner – Roborock S6 for 399 euros, when its original price was 499 euros.

The English Court

If you want to make the most of the Cyber ​​Monday 2019, in the online store of El Corte Inglés you will find discounts of the most interesting in technological articles. In addition, you can change or return your purchases in January, so it is a good opportunity to advance Christmas shopping.

Amazon

As in Black Friday, Amazon is the undisputed leader of Cyber ​​Monday 2019. The e-commerce giant will launch offers on thousands of products. This day is a good opportunity to buy technology products, so if you need a Smartphone or a TV, take advantage! Besides, you don't even have to wait for tomorrow. Amazon is celebrating "Cyber ​​Monday Finde", with new offers every hour.

Carrefour

Carrefour is another store that will add to Cyber ​​Monday 2019: laptops, smartphones, small and large appliances … With discounts up to 50%!