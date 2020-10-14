the best offers close to the deadline

Last call for Prime Day 2020, and last hours to enjoy the numerous offers that Amazon has proposed during the last few days. Let’s see which are the most interesting promotions expiring at 23:59 today.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 video game and console offers

Among today’s offers on video games and consoles we point out the promotion on the PlayStation VR Mega Pack 2, which can be purchased for € 254.99, a price that allows you to take home the Sony headset, the PlayStation Camera and five VR games: Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim VR, PlayStation VR Worlds and Everybody’s Golf VR.

The PlayStation 4 Pro is also available on offer, with 20 Euros of recharge to spend on the PlayStation Network as a gift, while at the level of games we recommend The Witcher 3 GOTY for less than 20 Euros.

Offerte tech Amazon Prime Day 2020

Among the tech offers instead we point out the offer on the 55-inch LG LED TV, on which an interesting price reduction is proposed, to the point that it is already finished among the best-selling products of this Prime Day.

Amazon also discounts the Huawei MateBook 13, in the configuration with 256 gigabyte SSD and 8 gigabytes of RAM.

Always linked to the world of consumer electronics, we also report that these are the last hours to access the offers on LG soundbars, in addition to those of yesterday.