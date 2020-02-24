The best of OT gala 6

Share it:

Instagram predicts who will win Operation Triunfo 2020.

The beginning of the final stretch has just begun and, with it, the most difficult stage of the format: it is increasingly difficult to nominate and we live the expulsions with greater intensity. We have taken care of the contestants of Operation Triunfo 2020, that is so, and during yesterday's gala we were uneasy because we knew that the image of the 12 would no longer be repeated in the same way.

If we were to define the evening, we would do it as Twitter baptized it: 'The night of Roberto Leal'. The presenter has become a key piece of the talent show (more, if possible) and yesterday enlivened the night like never before. Could we say that it is one of the reasons why galas are so cool? This was exposed Twitter, which made him 'trending topic' during a program in which we enjoy songs like the one he sang Hugo (own version of 'I no longer want na') or Nia and Jesus (who sang 'The Last Night').

Samantha She was the great winner in the digital environment, because every time she was given the opportunity to speak, the entire audience laughed, and she was also 'TT'.

THE BEST OF OPERATION GALL 6 TRIUMPH 2020

One of the most applauded actions in social networks was that of Anaju and Maialen, a version of the Gins of 'With height' (by Rosalíay J Balvin), because they raised the public from the sofas at home and encouraged everyone who was there.

Another one of the moments of the night, even if you didn't realize why the camera recorded it on a distant plane, was the big kiss that Rafa and Samantha They came after his performance.

Here the photo for your delight, because this we did not see it coming:

Close-up of the kiss that Samantha and Rafa gave each other unexpectedly. Jose Irun After the proceedings, we learned the result of the expulsion: Anne He was leaving home, to the sadness of his compis, and we knew who are the nominees of this week (again, three): Hugo, Bruno and Rafa (Eve, also proposed to leave, was saved by colleagues). The best of nominations? Samantha (again, aha), which started the general laugh on Twitter when it was she who valued the jury. As additional surprises, Roberto Leal He announced that on Friday, February 28, the album 'The best of OT 2020: part 1' will be released, and the most anticipated by fans: there will be record signing on the 29th. The cities are: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia and Seville. We will remain attentive to know what songs the children will sing at the next gala!

