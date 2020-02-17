The best of OT gala 5

Share it:

The gala 5 of OT has discovered a star: Nia with her spectacular 'show' to Beyoncé.

If you are a follower of OT, you will remember the return of the format in 2017 and the popular suspicion of the audience: "Is it a good idea to issue Operation Triunfo again? Wasn't it a program that was forgotten? …?

The 'talent show', which came then with new tools never before used during it (the social networks) he unexpectedly and gradually requested it as the weeks went by. But a turning point marked that massive interest: it happened at gala 3 and it was thanks to the 'performance' of Amaia and Alfred with 'City of Stars'.

Well, something similar happened yesterday, in this edition, with the performance of Girl. If there was a moment of collective euphoria, which also moved to environment 3.0, it was the 'show' that the contestant did in her turn. Singing 'Who run the world (girls)', by Beyoncé, and raised the audience from the sofas (and from the chairs to the jury). Brief pause to remember:

Undoubtedly, that was the great moment of the night, in a gala in which Anaju Y Javy were the aspirants to leave the academy, we have the visit of Gisela, Nil Moliner and Dani Fernández and in which, for the first time in the history of the program, a total of three nominees remained for the following week.

Gisela's performance reminded us of how great and magical it was on the stage of OT 1: how are those gestures that show that she is very meticulous on paper?

Another news that the audience loved gave it Roberto Leal: This Friday, the theme of Rafa 'Tell it to life' It will be available on all digital platforms. In addition, it will begin to produce 'Got damn', the song of Hugo.

After the boys' performances, we met the contestant who left the academy (and that generated a lot of sadness among the students): Javy he was the fifth expelled from Operation Triunfo 2020.

The favorite – to anyone's surprise – was Girl, and the five nominees, of which three remained: Anne, Bruno, Flavio, Hugo and Rafa.