Entertainment

The best of gala 7 of OT 2020

March 2, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:
  • In the gala 7 the success of OT 2020 because of the news Roberto Leal gave towards the end of the night … Did you see him?
  • Are you still Triumph operation through the networks? If not, this is the magic you are missing.

    If for anything we can measure the success of this edition of Triumph operation, it is because of the 'noise' that they generate in social networks. Every day, the 24-hour YouTube channel has an average of 40,000 viewers (remember, live), the 'chat' on the side on this same platform is constantly active and, if this were not enough, the program is' trending topic ', we repeat, every day.

    Your audience is no longer measured in television viewers, but in digital activityWell, this is the big bet of the program since the 2017 edition. Thus, galas are always more fun in Twitter, where the 'memes' and the conversations between the community are the most varied.

    LA GALA 7 OT 2020

    The 7th gala also brought great songs and the kids who are still participating in the contest have a level, so the night was, at least, surprising.

    Nia, Hugo, Rafa, Bruno, Gèrard, Jesús, Samantha, Eva, Anaju, Flavio and Maialen they are the contestants who are still giving everything within the academy to take the first prize (which is 100,000 euros, but also the recognition of the public). Although the latter, they already have it, as it has been reflected in the networks.

    Yesterday, the night gave a lot of itself, and the performances were very 'top', considering that this is only gala 7 and there are still 6 left for the final. The most applauded performances on Twitter were that of Hugo, Anaju and Samantha.

    image
    Samantha gave one of the most top performances, she sang: ‘Human’, by Christina Perri.

    Jose Irun

    And, when it was time for expulsions, we could see the link so strong that it has already been created between boys and girls. Rafa he left the Academy, and the grief they all felt was very evident (and how he cried Eve, uh).

    The nominees this week are Gerard and Jesus that, if you remember, they argued loudly two days before the gala, so it is paradoxical that they now compete.

    image
    Gerard and Jesus are the nominees of this week.

    Jose Irun

    But the big surprise of the night (apart from the performance of Ariadne, who presented his 'single') was something we did not expect: there will be four great concerts, a news that Roberto Leal announced and was received with disbelief by the contestants.

    THE BEST MEMES OF THE OT GALA 7

    We have made a selection of those who made us laugh the most:

    We will remain attentive to know what issues they have in the next gala and, obviously, in case there is any 'salseo'.

    Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.