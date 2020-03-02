The best of gala 7 of OT 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the gala 7 the success of OT 2020 because of the news Roberto Leal gave towards the end of the night … Did you see him?

because of the news Roberto Leal gave towards the end of the night … Did you see him? Are you still Triumph operation through the networks? If not, this is the magic you are missing.

If for anything we can measure the success of this edition of Triumph operation, it is because of the 'noise' that they generate in social networks. Every day, the 24-hour YouTube channel has an average of 40,000 viewers (remember, live), the 'chat' on the side on this same platform is constantly active and, if this were not enough, the program is' trending topic ', we repeat, every day.

Your audience is no longer measured in television viewers, but in digital activityWell, this is the big bet of the program since the 2017 edition. Thus, galas are always more fun in Twitter, where the 'memes' and the conversations between the community are the most varied.

LA GALA 7 OT 2020

The 7th gala also brought great songs and the kids who are still participating in the contest have a level, so the night was, at least, surprising.

Nia, Hugo, Rafa, Bruno, Gèrard, Jesús, Samantha, Eva, Anaju, Flavio and Maialen they are the contestants who are still giving everything within the academy to take the first prize (which is 100,000 euros, but also the recognition of the public). Although the latter, they already have it, as it has been reflected in the networks.

Yesterday, the night gave a lot of itself, and the performances were very 'top', considering that this is only gala 7 and there are still 6 left for the final. The most applauded performances on Twitter were that of Hugo, Anaju and Samantha.