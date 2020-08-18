the best numbers since Watchmen

Share it:

In recent days, the first episode of the HBO series has aired produced by J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele. After getting to know the protagonists of Lovecraft Country better, let's find out how many people saw the premiere last Sunday.

According to what the network reveals, the users of the different streaming platforms who connected to see the first episode of the show amount to over 1.4 million people. A great success for the television transposition of the book of the same name written by Misha Green, in line with the most important productions of HBO: the debut of Watchmen was followed by one and a half million people, while the new series dedicated to Perry Mason was successful to reach the record figure of 1.7 million viewers. In the data of Lovecraft Country There are also numerous subscribers to the new HBO Max streaming service, which made its American debut on May 27th.

The version aired on TV was followed by over seven hundred thousand people, confirming the great success of the series with protagonists Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Jonathan Majors and Courtney B. Vance. While waiting to find out when the episodes of the show will arrive in Italy, we report the official synopsis of Lovecraft Country.