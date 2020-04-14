The best Netflix series in 2020

Elite (Season 3)

Release date: March 13

What is it about: After the end of the second season, we assume that finding the murder weapon for Marina's murder will be one of the keys to the series, an object that Cayetana now keeps to help her recently released boyfriend, Polo. Now Samuel and Guzmán have many ballots to become friends for the first time and together they will be in charge of solving this mystery. In addition, the series must resolve the whereabouts of Nano, if Christian will leave the clinic in Switzerland and everything related to Las Encinas love stories. Will Lucrecia and Valerio return? What will happen between Samuel and Carla? Will Rebeka declare herself to Samu? Will Nadia be back with Guzmán after her video has been leaked, rolling up? Lots of drama and lots of trouble in such a small gang.

Gender: Drama, teenager, mystery