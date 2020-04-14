The best Netflix series in 2020

The definitive ranking of the series you shouldn't have missed this year on Netflix. Heists, sex talk, evil nurses and superheroes … Who gives more?
Sex Education (Season 2)
Release date: January 17.
What is it about: the second installment of the series follows Otis, the young expert in sexual relations and occasional therapist sexual who wants his relationship with Ola, his girlfriend, to advance a little more. However, not everything is perfect, because his friendship with Maeve is on the tightrope.
Gender: Teen Comedy
The chilling adventures of Sabrina (Season 3)
Release date: January 24
What is it about: The teenage witch returns in the third season ready to face her destiny.
Gender: Fantastic Teen
Locke and Key
Release date: February 7th
What is it about: the story of a family made up of a mother and three children who, after the father's death, move to a mysterious mansion in which a series of keys and locks give way to different magic (transform into an animal, change race or sex, become a ghost, etc). But they are not alone and with these powers they will have to face an evil being that lives in the house and yearns to get hold of the keys.
Gender: fantasy, terror
The Cable Girls (Season 5 – end)
Release date: February 14th
What is it about: the death of Angeles will greatly affect the girls, who have decided to undertake different ways looking for a better future in the midst of an unstable social and political context. Thus, under the necessary motto ‘or all or none’, the culmination of the fiction seeks to narrate a process towards equality and freedom, a goal that the protagonists have fought since the first episode, and that they will face against a Civil War.
Gender: Drama
Elite (Season 3)
Release date: March 13
What is it about: After the end of the second season, we assume that finding the murder weapon for Marina's murder will be one of the keys to the series, an object that Cayetana now keeps to help her recently released boyfriend, Polo. Now Samuel and Guzmán have many ballots to become friends for the first time and together they will be in charge of solving this mystery. In addition, the series must resolve the whereabouts of Nano, if Christian will leave the clinic in Switzerland and everything related to Las Encinas love stories. Will Lucrecia and Valerio return? What will happen between Samuel and Carla? Will Rebeka declare herself to Samu? Will Nadia be back with Guzmán after her video has been leaked, rolling up? Lots of drama and lots of trouble in such a small gang.
Gender: Drama, teenager, mystery
Kingdom (Season 2)
Release date: March 13
What is it about: Korean zombies in the Middle Ages; a mix of horror, comedy and action; Political goings-on during the Joseon Dynasty in Korea … what more could you ask for?
Gender: Action, horror, comedy
The Paper House (Season 4)
Release date: April 3
What is it about: The third season left us with intrigue in the body when the gang of thieves led by The Professor (Álvaro Morte), with their already iconic red monkeys and Dalí masks, broke into the Bank of Spain to get the best-kept secrets of the State and thus be able to blackmail the government to release the captive Rio (Miguel Herran).
Gender: Thriller
The Midnight Gospel
Release date: April 20th
What is it about: We will follow the story of Clancy, a space transmitter with a failure in its multiverse simulator, and who leaves the comfort of his home to interview beings living in dying worlds.
Gender: Animation
The Eddy
Release date: May 8
What is it about: Parisian night of nightclubs, jazz and lots of music, signed by 'La La Land' director Damien Chazelle.
Gender: Musical
Valeria (season 1)
Release date: May 8
What is it about: based on Elísabet Benavent's novels, the character that gives the series its name is a writer in crisis, both in her novels and in her distant relationship with her husband. The writer will take refuge in her three best friends (Carmen, Nerea and Lola) to find herself in a whirlwind of feelings such as love, jealousy, infidelity, secrets or dreams of the future.
Gender: comedy
Someone has to die (season 1)
Release date: autumn
What is it about: the story ofSomeone has to die It begins when a young man, after being called by his parents, must return from Mexico to meet his fiancée, but the town is surprised when he returns accompanied by Lázaro, a mysterious ballet dancer. Everything happens in Spain in 1950, in a conservative and traditional society where appearances and family ties play a key role. Expensive with this work, it shows a new record and portrays a reality and a social problem raised from a very different point of view.
Gender: drama, mystery
The innocent (autumn)
Release date: autumn
What is it about: One night, nine years ago, Mateo innocently interceded in a fight and ended up becoming a murderer. He is now an ex-con who takes nothing for granted. His wife, Olivia, is pregnant, and they are both about to get their dream home. But a shocking and inexplicable call from Olivia's mobile phone destroys Mateo's life a second time …
Gender: thriller
The mess you leave (season 1)
Release date: autumn
What is it about: Raquel is a literature teacher and has just accepted a substitute at her husband's town institute. On her first day of class she finds a note in her bag that says "And how long will it take you to die?" Her enthusiasm for teaching classes will meet some students who receive her with that macabre welcome. She will soon discover who the teacher she is replacing was and how she has marked everyone's life.
Gender: drama, mystery
The Umbrella Academy (Season 2)
Release date😕
What is it about: Almost by magic, a series of babies are born the same day, and all of them seem to have a special gift (from teleportation to talking to the dead, to throwing knives or the power of conviction). A billionaire manages to gather seven of them to instruct them in the superhero arts. After experiencing the end of the world, what stories will the future hold for you?
Gender: Action, superheroes
High Seas (Season 3)
Release date😕
What is it about: Adventures aboard the Barbara of Braganza will arrive sometime in 2020.
Gender: drama
Daniel Sánchez Arévalo series
Release date: ?
What is it about: The first series created by Daniel Sánchez Arévalo is an exciting story of friendship and improvement. Produced by Atípica Films, the fiction is currently under development.
Gender: drama
Jaguar
Release date: ?
What is it about: starring Blanca Suárez and produced by Bambú producciones, set in the 1960s, where Spain hosted hundreds of Nazi refugees after World War II. Isabel Garrido, a young Spanish woman who managed to survive the Mauthausen death camp, is on the trail of Skorzeny, known as the most dangerous man in Europe. You will discover that you are not alone in your mission and will join a group of agents seeking justice. Its code name: Jaguar.
Gender: thriller
For thirteen reasons (season 4)
Release date: ?
What is it about: Bryce's death has marked everyone strongly and we will attend the boys' graduation.
Gender: teen mystery
The angel of darkness (El Alienista season 2)
Release date: ?
What is it about: June 1897. A year has passed since theDr. Laszlo Kreizler, a pioneer in forensic psychiatry, tracked down the brutal serial killer John Beecham with the help of his team of trusted colleagues. Kreizler and his friends, the journalist John Schuyler Moore, The indomable Sara Howard and the brilliant detective brothers Marcus and Lucius Isaacson, They have returned to their previous occupations and are trying to forget the horror of the Beecham case. But when the distraught wife of a Spanish diplomat asks Sara for help, the team meets to help find her kidnapped daughter. It is a case fraught with danger, since Spain and the United States are on the brink of war. Their investigation will lead the team to a shocking suspect: a woman who appears to be a heroic nurse and a loving mother, but who could actually hide a ruthless child murderer. "
Gender: thriller
The Curse of Bly Manor (The Curse of Hill House Season 2)
Release date: ?
What is it about: for now it is known that she will be a governess (to be played by Victoria Pedretti) who will tell the story of a summer during which she took care of two children, Flora and Miles, after her uncle obtained custody after the death of their parents . The man, who lives in London, wants nothing to do with the children, so the governess is sent to care for them at their country home in Essex, Bly Manor. As she watches the children, the governess begins to see the figures of a man and a woman around the property that no one else seems to notice.
Gender: mystery terror
Memories of Idhún (season 1)
Release date: ?
What is it about: Based on the books by Laura Gallego, she tells us the story of Jack and Victoria in their fight for the distant kingdom of Idhún to regain its glory. But they will have ruthless enemies along the way …
Gender: animation
Ratched (season 1)
Release date: ?
What is it about: Ryan Murphy series based on the mythical character of Nurse Ratched from 'Someone flew over the cuckoo's nest', with Sarah Paulson as the protagonist.
Gender: drama, comedy, mystery
