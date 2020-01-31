The best Netflix series in 2020

The definitive ranking of the series that you should not have missed this year on Netflix. Heist, sex talks, evil nurses and superheroes … Who gives more?
Sex Education (Season 2)
Release date: January 17.
What's up: the second Series delivery follows Otis, the young sex expert and occasional therapist sexual He wants his relationship with Ola, his girlfriend, to go a little further. However, not everything is perfect, because his friendship with Maeve is on the tightrope.
Gender: Teen Comedy
The chilling adventures of Sabrina (Season 3)
Release date: January 24
What's up: The teenage witch returns in the third season ready to face her destiny.
Gender: Fantastic Teen
Locke and Key
Release date: February 7th
What's it about: the story of a family made up of a mother and three children who, after the father's death is killed, move to a mysterious mansion in which a series of keys and locks give way to different magic (transform into an animal, change race or sex, become a ghost, etc). But they are not alone and with these powers they will have to face an evil being who lives in the house and who longs to get the keys.
Gender: fantasy terror
Cable Girls (Season 5 – end)
Release date: February 14th
What's up: the death of Angels will greatly affect the girls, who have decided to undertake different ways looking for a better future in the middle of an unstable social and political context. Thus, under the necessary slogan ‘or all or none’, the culmination of fiction seeks to narrate a process towards equality and freedom, a goal that the protagonists have fought since the first episode, and that they will face A Civil War
Gender: Drama
Elite (Season 4)
Release date: March
What's up: After the end of the second season, we assume that finding the murder weapon of Marina's murder will be one of the keys to the series, an object that Cayetana now saves to help her newly released boyfriend, Polo. Now Samuel and Guzman have many ballots to become friends for the first time and together they will be in charge of solving this mystery. In addition, the series must resolve the whereabouts of Nano, if Christian will leave the clinic in Switzerland and everything related to the love stories of Las Encinas. Will Lucrecia and Valerio return? What will happen between Samuel and Carla? Will Rebeka declare herself to Samu? Will Nadia return with Guzman after filtering her video by rolling up? Many dramas and many messes in such a small gang.
Gender: Drama, teenager, mystery
The paper house (Season 4)
Release date: April 3
What's up: the third season left us with the intrigue in the body when the band of thieves led by The Professor (Álvaro Morte), with their already iconic red monkeys and Dalí masks, they broke into the Bank of Spain to get the best kept secrets of the State and thus blackmail the government to free the captive Rio (Miguel Herrán).
Gender: Thriller
Someone has to die (season 1)
Release date: autumn
What's it about: the story ofSomebody has to die It begins when a young man, after being called by his parents, must return home from Mexico to meet his fiancee, but the town is surprised when he returns accompanied by Lazarus, a mysterious ballet dancer. Everything happens in the Spain of 1950, in a conservative and traditional society where appearances and family ties play a key role. Expensive with this work, it shows a new record and portrays a reality and a social problem posed from a very different point of view.
Gender: drama mystery
The innocent (autumn)
Release date: autumn
What's it about: One night, nine years ago, Mateo innocently interceded in a fight and ended up becoming a murderer. He is now a former convict who takes nothing for granted. His wife, Olivia, is pregnant, and the two are about to get the house of their dreams. But a shocking and inexplicable call from Olivia's mobile again destroys Mateo's life for the second time …
Gender: thriller
The mess you leave (season 1)
Release date: autumn
What's it about: Raquel is a literature teacher and has just accepted a substitution at her husband's village institute. On his first day of class he finds in his bag a note that says "How long will it take you to die?" Her enthusiasm for teaching will run into students who receive her with that macabre welcome. You will soon discover who the teacher you were replacing was and how it has marked everyone's life.
Gender: drama mystery
The Umbrella Academy (Season 2)
Release date😕
What's up: Almost by magic, a series of babies are born on the same day, and they all seem to have a special gift (from teleportation to talking to the dead, passing by throwing knives or the power of conviction). A billionaire manages to gather seven of them to instruct them in the superhero arts. After living the end of the world, what stories will the future hold for them?
Gender: Action, superheroes
High Seas (Season 3)
Release date😕
What's up: the adventures aboard Barbara de Braganza will arrive at some point in 2020.
Gender: drama
Daniel Sánchez Arévalo series
Release date: ¿?
What's it about: The first series created by Daniel Sánchez Arévalo is an exciting story of friendship and improvement. Produced by Atypical Films, fiction is currently under development.
Gender: drama
Jaguar
Release date: ¿?
What's it about: starring Blanca Suárez and produced by Bambú Producciones, set in the 60s, where Spain was home to hundreds of Nazi refugees after World War II. Isabel Garrido, a young Spanish woman who managed to survive the Mauthausen death camp, is on the trail of Skorzeny, known as the most dangerous man in Europe. You will discover that you are not alone in your mission and will join a group of agents in search of justice. Your code name: Jaguar.
Gender: thriller
For thirteen reasons (season 4)
Release date: ¿?
What's it about: Bryce's death has marked everyone strongly and we will attend the boys' graduation.
Gender: teenage mystery
The angel of darkness (The Alienist season 2)
Release date: ¿?
What's it about: June 1897. A year has passed since theDr. Laszlo Kreizler, pioneer in forensic psychiatry, tracked the brutal serial killer John beecham With the help of your team of trusted partners. Kreizler and his friends, the journalist John Schuyler Moore, The indomable Sara Howard and the bright detective brothers Marcus and Lucius Isaacson, they have returned to their previous occupations and try to forget the horror of the Beecham case. But when the anguished wife of a Spanish diplomat asks Sara for help, the team meets to help find her kidnapped daughter. It is a case full of dangers, since Spain and the United States are on the verge of war. His investigation will lead the team to a shocking suspect: a woman who appears to be a heroic nurse and a loving mother, but who could actually hide a ruthless child killer. "
Gender: thriller
The Curse of Bly Manor (The Curse of Hill House season 2)
Release date: ¿?
What's it about: for now it is known that it will be a governess (who will be played by Victoria Pedretti) who will tell the story of a summer during which she took care of two children, Flora and Miles, after her uncle gets custody after the death of their parents . The man, who lives in London, wants nothing to do with children, so the governess is sent to take care of them at her country house in Essex, Bly Manor. While watching the children, the governess begins to see the figures of a man and a woman around the property that no one else seems to notice.
Gender: mystery terror
Memories of Idhún (season 1)
Release date: ¿?
What's it about: Based on the books of Laura Gallego, he tells us the story of Jack and Victoria in their struggle so that the distant kingdom of Idhún regains its glory. But they will have ruthless enemies along the way …
Gender: animation
Valeria (season 1)
Release date: ¿?
What's it about: based on Elísabet Benavent's novels, the character that gives name to the series is a writer in crisis, both in her novels and in the distant relationship she has with her husband. The writer will take refuge in her three best friends (Carmen, Nerea and Lola) to find herself in a whirlwind of sensations such as love, jealousy, infidelity, secrets or dreams of the future.
Gender: comedy
Ratched (season 1)
Release date: ¿?
What's it about: Ryan Murphy series based on the mythical character of nurse Ratched from 'Someone Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest', with Sarah Paulson as the protagonist.
Gender: drama, comedy, mystery
