The best Netflix series in 2020

Elite (Season 4)

Release date: March

What's up: After the end of the second season, we assume that finding the murder weapon of Marina's murder will be one of the keys to the series, an object that Cayetana now saves to help her newly released boyfriend, Polo. Now Samuel and Guzman have many ballots to become friends for the first time and together they will be in charge of solving this mystery. In addition, the series must resolve the whereabouts of Nano, if Christian will leave the clinic in Switzerland and everything related to the love stories of Las Encinas. Will Lucrecia and Valerio return? What will happen between Samuel and Carla? Will Rebeka declare herself to Samu? Will Nadia return with Guzman after filtering her video by rolling up? Many dramas and many messes in such a small gang.

Gender: Drama, teenager, mystery