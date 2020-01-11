The best Netflix series in 2019

Although HBO has come strong (from 'Game of Thrones' to 'Big Little Lies') and the irruption of Disney's streaming platform on March 31 is on the horizon, Netflix has remained in 2019 one of the leading spaces for seriéfilos, whether to see as a couple, as a family, marathon, laugh or be surprised. Not in vain, dozens of series, new or recidivists, have been released throughout the year with which to mark a 'binge-watching' championship. However, the hours of the day have a limit and will have to be selected.
Therefore, in this list we order the best Netflix series premieres in 2019. Attentive!
40 – The Society (Season 1)
Release date: May 10.
What's up: A group of teenagers are left alone in their village, from which they cannot leave. Before this forced confinement, about 200 young people will have to learn to organize to manage food, cleaning and, above all, living together. But soon various circumstances will call into question concepts such as leadership, authority or justice.
Gender: Fantasy, drama.
The best: His intelligent reflection on government systems, from anarchy to socialism, and its many contradictions and limitations. Also their ethical conflicts.
Worst: That your focus on the political message prevents viewers from connecting 100% with their characters.
Perfect for: Fans of the most classic teenage dystopia, in the style of 'The 100', but with a lot of background to reflect.
39 – Carmen Sandiego (Season 1)
Release date: January 18.
What's up: This criminal with a lot of style (an eminence in North America: born in a video game in the 80s and has been reinventing itself in different formats until reaching Netflix) travels around the world to thwart the evil plans of a criminal organization. Although, well, she herself is heroine and villain.
Gender: Crime, adventures.
The best: Large doses of action with a legendary and irresistible heroine.
Worst: Perhaps its most childish part takes away adult viewers (although it doesn't have to).
Perfect for: The whole family. That for that was born being an educational video game.
38 – Criminal Spain (Season 1)
Release date: September 20.
What's up: In an interrogation room, a group of detectives try to discover the location of a criminal who has escaped them.
Gender: Thriller.
The best: The minimalism of the proposal, which extracts the tension from the interpretations of its actors and actresses, and from the increasingly evident suffocation within the room.
Worst: That claustrophobia affects viewers too much.
Perfect for: Discover a new format that you can expand
37 – Daybreak (Season 1)
Release date: October 25.
What's up: The apocalypse has left the orphan world of adults, and now it is teenagers who struggle to survive in a reality with dyes of 'Mad Max' and 'The Walking Dead'. In that context, the protagonist will desperately look for the woman of his life.
Gender: Comedy, science fiction.
The best: His boldness breaking the fourth wall to tell us a story with a novel structure and a youth perspective that, although not perfect, convinces enough.
Worst: Their mix of references seems quite random and irritatingly self-conscious, and their humorous 'gags' are quite irregular. Sometimes they hit the spot and are discarding, others are simply ashamed of others.
Perfect for: Lovers of post-apocalyptic environments with the adolescent filter of 'The Hunger Games' and the comedy airs of the American institute.
36 – Love, Death & Robots (Season 1)
Release date: March, 15th.
What's up: It is an anthology of animated short films, with an exciting diversity of formats and techniques, which reflect on the future in science fiction.
Gender: Science fiction, animation.
The best: It is daring as few, open to the harshest violence and the naked, but its impact does not detract from the ability to reflect on the human being and his relationship with the future and technology.
Worst: Stay with the desire that some of those shorts are full movies or series.
Perfect for: Lovers of 'sci-fi' wanting to see something that at the same time tastes like nostalgia (there are many references swarming through their stories) and novelty. In addition, as everyone tells their own story (and in less than 20 minutes) they can enjoy themselves quietly.
35 – Examination of conscience (Miniseries)
Release date: January 25.
What's up: Spanish mini-series of three episodes on sexual abuse in Catholic settings in our country, focusing on cases such as the Marist College of Sants (Barcelona). Several of the teachers who worked there have been denounced by dozens of alumni, who now speak before the camera to report everything that happened.
Gender: Documentary film.
The best: The courage of the filmmaker Albert Solé to face not only the controversy surrounding the subject, but also the harshness of the testimonies of the victims.
Worst: That is not longer to address more cases throughout Spain, and thus realize the magnitude of the problem.
Perfect for: Those who are not afraid to face some uncomfortable truths of our country.
34 – After Life (Season 1)
Release date: March 8.
What's up: Tony (Ricky Gervais) has just lost his wife, and decides that, instead of letting himself be overcome by sadness, he will spend his time living all those things he has not yet lived.
Gender: Comedy.
The best: See a less cynical Ricky Gervais, who perhaps gives here the best performance of his career, between laughter and crying.
Worst: Their desire to excite the viewer can have the opposite effect, which Gervais' past as a quintessential polemicist does not help.
Perfect for: Those who want to see a new version of the British comedian, and perhaps throw some tear in this dramedia about the miseries of life.
33 – Wu Assassins (Season 1)
Release date: August 8.
What's up: A chef from San Francisco is involved in an ancestral tradition, for which he receives some mystical powers (the power of the Wu) that he must protect from those who want to use it for evil purposes.
Gender: Action, fantastic.
The best: Iko Uwais, who never ceases to amaze us.
Worst: The season is somewhat inconsistent, with some bright episodes and others that seem to stagnate too much.
Perfect for: Those who have seen 'Killer Raid' several times and still want more.
32 – Kingdom (Season 1)
Release date: January 25.
What's up: The leader of the Korean dynasty Joseon is sick, and his people (and also his detractors) wonder if it is all a cover to hide his death. Actually, it is much worse than you imagine: a zombie apocalypse has just unleashed in the middle of medieval times, and blood will flood the cities.
Gender: Fantastic, terror.
The best: That disturbing terror point, which here mixes with the zombie tradition to place it in a context we would never have imagined.
Worst: It costs a little to start in the first episode, but it will be worth giving it a try.
Perfect for: 'The Walking Dead' fans who have already tired of zombies only appearing in the United States.
31 – Star Trek: Discovery (Season 2)
Release date: January 18.
What's up: The continuation of the series takes up the story from the 'cliffhanger' that he left after his first season. Captain Pike – legendary in the universe 'trekkie' – needs the help of the Discovery ship to investigate a case that worries the Federation. From there, prepare for rescue missions, revelations and various reunions.
Gender: Science fiction, adventures.
The best: Keep exploring new characters for the franchises that, in this second season, have already consolidated.
Worst: Maybe he doesn't innovate too much and gives him some vertigo away from the canon.
Perfect for: Not only convinced 'trekkies', but also lovers of interspace adventures with many unexpected turns.
30 – The Neighbor (Season 1)
Release date: December 31.
What's up: Based on the cartoons of Santiago García and Pepo Pérez, this series tells us the story of a man (Quim Gutiérrez) who acquires supernatural powers overnight, with superhero costume included. A mixture of Spider-Man and Superlopez.
Gender: Fantastic, comedy.
The best: Fidelity towards the original material and the sense of horny humor to talk about the world of superheroes.
Worst: It does not seem to exploit the full potential of the story, which gives the feeling of having seen it too many times.
Perfect for: Unconditional lovers of superheroes, and especially those open enough to make fun of them.
29 – Hache (Season 1)
Release date: November 1st.
What's up: Spanish miniseries based on real events, where a prostitute (Adriana Ugarte) ends up taking over from a drug lord from Barcelona (Javier Rey) while an honest detective (Eduardo Noriega) tries to keep track of his crimes.
Gender: Thriller.
The best: How he invokes the common places of classic black cinema and rebuilds the Barcelona of the 60s, in an intense and violent experience.
Worst: Sometimes you have to show violence, and other times it is pure grotesque spectacle. The series sins of the second.
Perfect for: Lovers of Humphrey Bogart, of the stories of detectives and criminals in the style of the Hollywood of the 40s.
28 – Sabrina's chilling adventures (Season 2)
Release date: 5th of April.
What's up: The teenage witch returns in this second season to explore her magical powers.
Gender: Fantastic, teenager.
The best: That the particular development of all the characters continues and improves, raising the bar in terms of the magical world and the conspiracies of the Dark Lord.
Worst: That they insist on showing a heroine perhaps too obsessed with having a boyfriend.
Perfect for: Fans of witchcraft, magic and the fantastic, with the dark tone that the first season already gave us, and in this continuation exploited to the fullest.
27 – The Kominsky method (Season 2)
Release date: October 25.
What's up: We follow the adventures of a veteran actor (Michael Douglas) and his agent (Alan Arkin) in his quest to survive the elderly with some dignity.
Gender: Comedy.
The best: It is still in its second season one of Netflix's most compelling comedies, and Douglas's encounter with Kathleen Turner is wonderful.
Worst: Chuck Lorre still suffers a bit when it comes to giving more depth to his characters beyond the 'gag'.
Perfect for: Those looking to laugh for a while with chapters of 20 minutes.
26 – The Nazi Ivan the Terrible (Miniseries)
Release date: November 4th.
What's up: Documentary miniseries explaining the story of a Ukrainian refugee in the United States who is accused of being, in fact, the famous Ivan the Terrible, a guard of the Nazi concentration camps in occupied Poland during World War II. A bloodthirsty and violent man, whom the victims seem to recognize perfectly. But are they right?
Gender: Documentary, true crime.
The best: Your ability to build an exciting narrative in a process that lasted decades. And, of course, the value of this story that leaves us with certain ambiguities, but with a clear message.
Worst: Like any 'true crime', he sometimes abuses sensationalism in his story.
Perfect for: Fans of true crime and amazing documentaries that devour on a weekend.
25 – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Season 4 – Final)
Release date: January 25.
What's up: Second part of the fourth and final season of the series, focused on Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper), a woman who has to rediscover the modern world after being 15 years locked in a bunker. In this farewell, Schmidt continues trying to find his place in this strange world with the help of his eccentric friends.
Gender: Comedy.
The best: It's Kimmy Schmidt. And it's hilarious.
Worst: That it's over.
Perfect for: Those who enjoy a humor pulling the absurd, but at the same time is able to talk about our contemporary world with a critical look.
24 – Elite (Season 2)
Release date: September 6, 2019.
What's up: The private institute of Las Encinas has to deal with the dramatic death of one of its students, whose story occupied the first season of the series. Now it's time to deal with what comes next and, above all, find the culprits.
Gender: Drama, teenager, mystery.
The best: That she is true to herself and knows perfectly where her strengths are, that is, the charisma of her young actors, the transgressions in the topics she deals with or the portrait of Generation Z bathed in a mystery story.
Worst: Sometimes they go from intense (although, it depends on who is asked, that can be a virtue).
Perfect for: Fans of 'Rebel', 'Physics or chemistry' and all those series of teenagers in uniform with the revolutionized hormones.
23 – The Politician (Season 1)
Release date: September 27th.
What's up: The young Payton Hobart begins his path to become president of the United States with a first step: winning the elections to represent the students of his institute. But that it is a smaller-scale election does not mean that all participants are not going to take it very seriously …
Gender: Comedy, teenager.
The best: His aesthetics of Wes Anderson, his cast deeply 'queer', his courage to address sensitive issues and Ben Platt, a great promise coming from Broadway.
Worst: That he ends up being as superficial as his own characters.
Perfect for: Ryan Murphy's convinced fans, but also fans of teen comedies of pure American essence in the style of 'Election' or 'Glee'.
22 – GLOW (Season 3)
Release date: August 9.
What's up: The women of 'wrestling' make their way in Las Vegas, with a show that continues with the success of their television program and that opens new frontiers for their careers. Now, the road will not be free of obstacles of all kinds.
Gender: Comedy.
The best: That the overflowing personalities of their characters have not suffered, and that they sign a great one like Geena Davis.
Worst: Maybe the format is touching ceiling (and will, as already confirmed, in its fourth and last season).
Perfect for: Those looking for a mix between comedy, historical portrait and personal dramas, with a good dose of feminism by wrestling blow.
21 – To the cats, neither to touch them: An assassin in Internet (Miniseries)
Release date: Dec. 18.
What's up: Chronicle of how joint work between Internet users and the police resulted in the location of an alleged cat killer. A story that contains many secrets … and morals.
Gender: Documentary film.
The best: The tension that arises every minute of its three episodes, with a fluid and interesting narrative, which ends in a message perhaps too sobering, but certainly necessary.
Worst: The classic morbid of 'true crime', which makes us feel dirty.
Perfect for: Addicted to crime documentaries.
20 – Christmas Days (Season 1)
Release date: 6th of December.
What's up: Christmas, seen from three different times through the eyes of a group of four sisters. A Spanish woman who portrays the differences between adolescence, adult life and the elderly.
Gender: Drama.
The best: His panel of Spanish film stars, from veterans (Àngela Molina, Verónica Forqué, Victoria Abril) to consolidated actresses (Elena Anaya, Nerea Barros) and their sensitivity when portraying the hard passage of time.
Worst: We have been short!
Perfect for: Christmas dates, in which they remind us what is important.
19 – Peaky Blinders (Season 5)
Release date: October 4, 2019.
What's up: The most powerful criminal gang in Birmingham returns to the streets. The Peaky Blinders, led by Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy), fight against the enemies that try to ruin their businesses as they go deeper and deeper into the sociopolitical sphere of the 1930s and drag more traumas from past misfortunes.
Gender: Drama, action, suspense.
The best: Its ability to link the rise of fascism at that time with the Brexit speeches of our time. Also how well combines the historical portrait with the study of absolutely charismatic characters.
Worst: That the season only has six miserable episodes.
Perfect for: Gangster movie lovers with political awareness.
18 – Green Border (Season 1)
Release date: August 16th.
What's up: In the Colombian Amazon rainforest, a series of crimes force a police inspector to return to the place where she was born. And the memories will be as powerful as the magic that lives in the indigenous communities of the place.
Gender: Mystery, fantastic.
The best: It is a perfect mix between the criminal drama (with the air of 'true crime') and the personal, between the earthly and the magical, all with a fantastic portrait of the Amazonian life and the contemporary threats that haunt them.
Worst: That Netflix users do not want to give it a try.
Perfect for: Followers of Ciro Guerra (who directs some episodes) and passionate about that magical threshold that lies at the bottom of the Amazon.
17 – The Witcher (Season 1)
Release date: December 20th.
What's up: Based on Andrzej Sapkowski's novels (which would later become a famous video game), he tells the adventures of Geralt de Rivia (Henry Cavill) in a magical world where chaos threatens to end everything.
Gender: Action, fantasy.
The best: The technical invoice, which immerses us in a fantastic new world not seen on screen to date, with a Henry Cavill who, although not too expressive, is absolutely lethal.
Worst: It's not as interesting as it is believed to be.
Perfect for: Fans of 'Game of Thrones' and 'The Lord of the Rings' who enjoy the creation of new and exciting worlds, with their own rules.
16 – The paper house (Season 3)
Release date: July 19.
What's up: After escaping from the Mint and Bell House of Madrid with a good reward under his arm, the group of thieves deploys around the world to enjoy the fruits of their work. However, the kidnapping of one of them will provoke a new adventure, which this time has to do with the Bank of Spain.
Gender: Thriller.
The best: The adrenaline it has in your veins, the one that hooks you from the first minute and does not release you until the end. And Najwa Nimri of villain, of course.
Worst: Let's wait to see the second part of this new story.
Perfect for: Those who seek an addictive and exciting series, but also loaded with political criticism.
15 – The Umbrella Academy (Season 1)
Release date: February 15.
What's up: Almost by magic, a series of babies are born on the same day, and they all seem to have a special gift (from teleportation to talking to the dead, passing by throwing knives or the power of conviction). A billionaire manages to gather seven of them to instruct them in the superhero arts. After his death, everyone gathers to see what has happened to their lives and return to
Gender: Action, superheroes.
The best: It is the most original that has been released for a long time within the superhero genre, and knows how to combine the spectacular nature of its battles with the sensitivity of the relationships between its "brothers" protagonists.
Worst: The first chapter is an avalanche of information that can separate some viewers, but, assimilated the starting point of the plot, there are few 'buts' to get him out. It is pure adrenaline!
Perfect for: Comic-maniacs and lovers of oddities.
14 – Day by day (Season 3)
Release date: February 8th.
What's up: The Cuban-American family returns to Netflix to continue developing the stories of their characters: an ex-soldier and a single mother who struggles to move her family forward, a post-adolescent discovering her sexuality, a pre-adolescent making her way into the new masculinities , a Cuban of pure strain rediscovering life in old age and a Canadian neighbor who has found in all of them a new and true family.
Gender: Comedy, sitcom.
The best: From his first episode he shows that he is able to combine comedy and serious affairs with great intelligence and sensitivity.
Worst: Someone refuses to recognize that this is the best sitcom of the moment. And that Netflix has canceled it.
Perfect for: Lovers of canned laughter wanting to see a series that reflects the modern world, and raises difficult questions about it.
13 – Sex Education (Season 1)
Release date: January 11
What's up: Otis is a teenager who lives frightened by his own sexual experiences, although his mother is a therapist in the same field and his 'crush' of the institute, Maeve, convinces him to open a consultation on sex to help his partners.
Gender: Teen comedy.
The best: How you talk about taboo topics in an interesting, fun and responsible way.
Worst: That he can't turn the usual stereotypes completely (although he tries).
Perfect for: Fans of the 'rom-com' teenager of John Hughes (but with a more modern and spicy touch).
12 – Stranger Things (Season 3)
Release date: July 4th.
What's up: The Hawkins children were believed to be safe after closing the entrance of the Upside Down last season, but their summer will be interrupted by some new villains (the Russians), who want to unleash chaos in the United States with the creatures that hide in that other dimension. But those creatures, especially the Azotamentes, have their own plans.
Gender: Fantasy, teenager.
The best: The frantic rhythm, the freak of his references, teenage friendship and the summer of love all together in a very entertaining season.
Worst: That his 'mashup' of the 80 can begin to be repetitive and predictable.
Perfect for: Fans of 'The Goonies', 'The Thing', 'The invasion of the thieves of bodies' and all the eighties vibrations that occur to you.
11 – Bojack Horseman (Season 6)
Release date: October 25.
What's up: End of the story of the favorite horse on television, an old television glory that navigates between addictions and depression in its impressive Californian mansion.
Gender: Comedy, animation.
The best: That at no time, even in his last season, he has lowered the level in his painful radiograph of a character full of scars.
Worst: That Netflix has canceled it.
Perfect for: Strong minds, prepared for the whole emotional abyss that this magnificent series faces us.
10 – Bonding (Season 1)
Release date: April 24.
What's up: Two childhood friends meet again after a while to work together in a very unusual environment. She (Zoe Levin), a psychology student by day and dominatrix at night; he (Brendan Scannell), an aspiring monologuist who becomes his nighttime assistant to earn some money. Together they form an infallible team.
Gender: Comedy.
The best: How can you encapsulate in a season of less than 3 hours great ideas about social corsets, self-esteem and sexual needs, all from a hilarious perspective.
Worst: In turn, making it so short does not allow you to better explore fairly complex concepts. Although, without a doubt, it leaves us wanting more.
Perfect for: Those who desperately seek a short, well-meaning and daring comedy to devour in just one day.
9 – Dark (Season 2)
Release date: June 21.
What's up: Very strange things happen in the town of Winden, as we could see in the first season of the German series. In this new installment, the protagonists try to place themselves in time travel to face, in a matter of days, the apocalypse that threatens to end all of them.
Gender: Drama, mystery.
The best: The ability of creators to cook the story over low heat. raising the bet to each episode and connecting more and more with its multiple protagonists (even with the apparently "bad").
Worst: That a sketch is needed to understand who is who, where is each and who are related.
Perfect for: Those looking for major narrative challenges, of those in which you have to be very careful not to miss any detail.
8 – The OA (Season 2)
Release date: March 22.
What's up: OA (Brit Marling) has managed to jump, with the help of his new friends, to another dimension. There, her body has had a very different life, but the mystery continues to surround her in ways that are not expected. In addition, it is not the only one that has landed in this new reality …
Gender: Fantasy, science fiction.
The best: That he could continue to expand the mystery of his first season, between reality and fantasy, without losing interest in his characters and the relationships that unite them.
Worst: That more than one can get out of the car because, hell, this is the strangest series of the moment.
Perfect for: Those who like to unravel mysteries and solve puzzles, because this season the thing is not so much about faith as a disturbing conspiracy that seems to have face and eyes.
7 – Our Planet (Season 1)
Release date: 5th of April.
What's up: Ambitious documentary that travels the world in search of the wonders of nature and the dynamics of the animals that live in it, influencing the changes that both are living in the wake of global warming.
Gender: Documentary film.
The best: Beyond absolutely spectacular images, it highlights its awareness message about the effects of climate change on our planet, and all the beings that live on it.
Worst: If you're already familiar with David Attenborough's documentaries, it may not surprise you too much.
Perfect for: Those who are speechless with the power struggles in the animal kingdom and the courtship dances of wild birds.
6 – The Crown (Season 3)
Release date: November 17.
What's up: The queen gets a little older, and jumps to a new era where we will continue to know the ins and outs of the British crown from Buckingham Palace. A historical chronicle, of the United Kingdom and worldwide, from the perspective of the monarchy.
Gender: Drama.
The best: Olivia Colman, always perfect and even more as a member of royalty. Around it, a monumental production that confirms it in this new season as one of the great series of our time.
Worst: Having lost Princess Margarita of Vanessa Kirby. His substitute, Helena Bonham Carter, is not entirely up to his predecessor.
Perfect for: Lovers of history and palatial tensions with an indissociable link of reality.
5 – This is how they see us (Miniseries)
Release date: may 31.
What's up: It's the true story of the Central Park Five, a group of young African Americans who were falsely accused of brutal aggression. The series recalls the media circus it generated, and the injustices that occurred along the way.
Gender: Historical drama.
The best: That directs Ava DuVernay and knows how to get the most out of all the racial and political lessons that this particular case still teaches to the American reality.
Worst: That cases like this reflect an institutional racism that the United States has not yet completely spared.
Perfect for: Those looking for a 'true crime' with more political awareness and less morbidity for criminals.
4 – Paquita Salas (Season 3)
Release date: June 28th.
What's up: The most famous representative of Netflix stars arrives for a third season, in which she will regain the reins of the business with a new image and an eye on new technologies. It will not be easy.
Gender: Comedy.
The best: The iconic character played by Brays Efe, which each season magnifies its legend more, and that in these new episodes charges against the 'haters' (AKA "the sons of bitches").
Worst: That we run out so fast!
Perfect for: Conscientious lovers of the character and people of the artistic world, which will be reflected in a story as fun as it is reflexive.
3 – Mindhunter (Season 2)
Release date: August 16th.
What's up: Agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench continue their investigations with Dr. Wendy Carr to better understand serial killers through their past and psyche. In this season, there will be new faces (Charles Manson, TBK) and other well-known faces (Ed Kemper) while one case occupies the central axis of the whole story: the murders of 30 children in Atlanta.
Gender: Thriller.
The best: That it does not have to be explicit for us to get our hairs on end. Also that has put more focus on Tench and Carr. And those dialogues, pure gold.
Worst: Little thing. For something it is one of the best series of the moment.
Perfect for: Fans of the first level 'Fincherian' mystery and addicts to 'true crime'.
2 – Russian Doll (Season 1)
Release date: February 1st.
What's up: Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) is at her birthday party, and her best friend takes a drag of an unknown drug. Something strange happens later: when he dies, in the most absurd ways possible, he returns again and again to the past, to the party. Aware of what is happening, the protagonist will have to discover what is happening.
Gender: Comedy, fantasy.
The best: The charisma of Lyonne and the twist that its creators (including Amy Poehler) give time travel.
Worst: There are times when your tangles lose a little north; You have to get used to your madness.
Perfect for: 'Trapped in time' fans with a modern, feminist look and a much more complex background.
1 – Believe Me (Miniseries)
Release date: September 13th.
What's up: Adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize of the journalists T- Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong, 'An Unbelievable Story of Rape', 2016, in which the investigation into a serial rapist and the women who had to live with their terrible crimes .
Gender: Drama, 'true crime'.
The best: How it shows that rape cases are very complex, and require psychological training and, above all, a willingness to believe victims who dare to take a step forward.
Worst: That it goes unnoticed (hopefully not).
Perfect for: Aficionados al 'true crime' que aún tengan margen para sorprenderse y aprender, para entender con más profundidad todo lo que conlleva un caso de violación.
¡A ordenar con Marie Kondo! (Temporada 1)
Release date: 4 de enero.
De qué va: Marie Kondo ha vendido millones de copias de sus libros en todo el mundo, y ahora protagoniza su primera serie. Lo que la japonesa vende es orden: un método, conocido como KonMari, con el que organizar mejor tu casa.
Género: Reality.
The best: La simpatía de Kondo y su capacidad para adaptar su método a todas las circunstancias.
Worst: Que los cambios entre el "antes" y el "después" no son muy apasionantes.
Perfecta para: Todos aquellos que tienen el armario como si hubiese pasado el Huracán Katrina.
Titanes (Temporada 1)
Release date: 11 de enero.
De qué va: Un grupo de superhéroes, entre los que se cuentan Dick Grayson (el Robin de Batman), Rachel Roth (Raven), Korland (Starfire) y Gar Logan (Beast Boy), unen fuerzas para acabar con una amenaza muy peligrosa en su ciudad.
Género: Aventuras, superhéroes.
The best: Es una mirada superheroica diferente y violenta, con unos personajes jóvenes y carismáticos.
Worst: No tiene imágenes demasiado espectaculares, y por momentos parece que le cueste arrancar.
Perfecta para: Los fans de DC Comics que aún tienen esperanzas. Ellos saben que en las series encontrarán más alegrías para su marca.
The Punisher (Temporada 2)
Fecha de estreno: 18 de enero.
De qué va: Frank Castle, conocido como The Punisher, vuelve en una segunda temporada para seguir repartiendo leña. Sí, al final de la primera temporada descubrió lo que andaba buscando, pero a Castle no se le acaban los problemas.
Género: Acción.
The best: Jon Bernthal, siempre al 100%.
Worst: Se puede hacer repetitiva y poco innovadora con respecto a la primera temporada.
Perfecta para: Aficionados al Marvel más violento y sangriento.
Nightflyers (Temporada 1)
Fecha de estreno: 1 de febrero.
De qué va: Adaptación de las novelas de George R.R. Martin ('Juego de tronos'), la serie cuenta la expedición de un grupo de científicos en busca de vida alienígena. Sin embargo, algunos miembros de la tripulación tienen otros planes, y la violencia se desatará a bordo de la Nightflyer.
Género: Ciencia ficción.
The best: Su mezcla de 'sci-fi' y terror, que trae buenos recuerdos a bordo de una nave espacial.
Worst: No ofrece nada nuevo, ni particularmente interesante.
Perfecta para: Los que pedían más mala leche a 'Perdidos en el espacio', menos nostalgia a 'Star Trek Discovery' y menos complicaciones tecnológicas a 'The Expanse'.
On my block (Temporada 2)
Estreno: 29 de marzo.
De qué va: Un grupo de amigos de un suburbio de Los Ángeles afrontan la pérdida de uno de sus miembros, después del dramático final en el que nos dejó la primera temporada. Sin embargo, su sentido del humor y expectativas vitales seguirán sobreponiéndose a los obstáculos que les impone su estatus social.
Género: Drama, comedia (a partes iguales).
The best: Que el carisma de sus protagonistas sigue brillando tanto como en el primer capítulo.
Worst: Que se deje llevar muy de vez en cuando por clichés románticos que, en una serie tan inteligente como esta, podrían ser mucho más interesantes.
Perfecta para: Los que lloraron la cancelación de 'Día a día', y están preparados para afrontar una historia con conciencia social que, sin embargo, sabe reírse de sí misma.
La orden (Temporada 1)
Fecha de estreno: 8 de marzo.
De qué va: Jack Morton (Jake Manley)entra en una prestigiosa escuela donde se esconde una secta secreta de la que quiere formar parte, con el objetivo de vengar la misteriosa muerte de su madre.
Género: Fantasía, terror, adolescente.
The best: Sabe coger los tópicos de este tipo de series (entre 'Riverdale' y 'Pequeñas mentirosas') y convertirlos en algo que, si no brillante, se siente fresco y divertido.
Worst: Si buscas originalidad, aquí sólo encontrarás la serie 'teen'-fantástica habitual.
Perfecta para: Fans de 'Cazadores de sombras', 'Teen Wolf' o 'Las escalofriantes aventuras de Sabrina', pero con un toque muy cómico.
Dead to me ( Temporada 1)
Fecha de estreno: 3 de mayo.
De qué va: Dos mujeres viudas se conocen en un grupo de apoyo para superar el duelo, y construyen una amistad de conversaciones nocturnas y atracones de galletas. Su relación evolucionará cuando algunos secretos salgan a la luz.
Género: Dramedia, misterio.
The best: Linda Cardellini y Christina Applegate, maravillosas en su amistad inesperada que no dejará de sorprendernos.
Worst: Que su mezcla de géneros puede acabar perdiendo el foco (aunque no demasiado).
Perfecta para: Amantes de la comedia que profundiza, que habla de temas importantes con valentía, mirada femenina y mucho sentido del humor.
Chambers (Temporada 1)
Fecha de estreno: 26 de abril.
De qué va: Justo la noche en que planea perder su virginidad, Sasha (Sivan Ayla Rose) sufre un infarto y necesita un trasplante de corazón. Por suerte o por desgracia, otra joven muere al mismo tiempo y su donación consigue salvarla. Ahora, recuperada y con un corazón nuevo, debe enfrentarse no sólo a su nueva vida, sino también a los misterios que su donante dejó atrás.
Género: Terror, misterio.
The best: Los primeros episodios, que parecen hablar de una lucha de clases, el recuerdo de la violencia del pasado colonial y la experiencia adolescente a través de la sexualidad.
Worst: Que pierde el rumbo de todos estos temas a mitad de temporada, y todo lo que nos quedan son clichés y desenlaces poco satisfactorios.
Perfecta para: Quienes buscan un poco de misterio, algún que otro susto y un rompecabezas que resolver este fin de semana.
Tuca y Bertie (Temporada 1)
Fecha de estreno: 3 de mayo.
De qué va: Esta serie cuenta las vidas de una serie de mujeres-pájaro que viven en el mismo edificio, y que se enfrentan a las vicisitudes de la vida.
Género: Animación, comedia.
The best: Su atrevimiento, que tanto le sirve para retratar con encanto la amistad femenina como para jugar con las leyes de la física para dar forma a sus paisajes.
Worst: No ha conectado con demasiada gente.
Perfecta para: Amantes de esas comedias animadas tan absurdas como inteligentes al estilo 'Bojack Horseman' o 'Big Mouth'.
Alta Mar (Temporada 1)
Fecha de estreno: 24 de mayo.
De qué va: Un enorme transatlántico se lanza al mar desde Europa con destino al continente americano en los año 40, sin saber que tienen un polizón entre sus pasajeros que promete poner su viaje patas arriba.
Género: Drama, intriga.
The best: Que está orgullosa de ser una mezcla algo hortera entre 'Titanic' y 'El Cluedo', con los aires típicos de un serial televisivo de sobremesa.
Worst: Que sus extravagancias, a menudo demasiado teatrales, no serán del gusto de muchos espectadores.
Perfecta para: Fans de series como 'Las chicas del cable'.
Black Mirror (Temporada 5)
Fecha de estreno: 5 de junio.
De qué va: Crónicas de una sociedad consumida por la tecnología. La serie creada por Charlie Brooker es una antología de historias que reflexionan sobre nuestra sociedad presente y futura y su relación con la tecnología. En estos tres nuevos capítulos, habla de dos amigos compartiendo una tensión extraña a través de un videojuego, un hombre desesperado que busca redención y una estrella del pop que ha perdido el control sobre su propia imagen.
Género: Drama, ciencia ficción.
The best: El primer episodio, y su retrato de los límites inexistentes entre lo real y lo virtual.
Worst: Que estas tres nuevas historias no hayan sido tan impactantes o reflexivas como esperábamos de una serie como 'Black Mirror'.
Perfecta para: Fans convencidos de la serie, y aquellos que quieran seguir reflexionando sobre cómo la tecnología ya ha cambiado nuestras vidas por completo.
El caso Alcàsser (Miniserie)
Fecha de estreno: 14 de junio.
De qué va: Relato del caso Alcàsser de 1993, en el que tres adolescentes fueron secuestradas, torturadas y asesinadas. La serie se centra en cómo ocurrió el trágico crimen y, sobre todo, en todas las consecuencias mediáticas que conllevó.
Género: Documental.
The best: Su voluntad de elaborar una crítica contra los medios sensacionalistas y su manera de explotar el dolor, así como ese epílogo final donde se reivindica este crimen como uno de los muchos que se enmarcan bajo la violencia de género.
Worst: Que ese mensaje final hablando de la violencia a las mujeres como un mal sistémico no goce de más tiempo en pantalla.
Perfecta para: Descubrir un suceso de la historia de nuestro país que marcó un antes y un después para toda una generación de mujeres jóvenes.
Jessica Jones (Temporada 3)
Fecha de estreno: 14 de junio.
De qué va: La superheroína Jessica Jones vuelve a la pequeña pantalla después de enfrentarse a Kilgrave (temporada 1) y a su propia madre (temporada 2). Ahora, sus problemas se acumulan con la aparición de un asesino en serie, Gregory Sallinger, y la caída a los infiernos de la persona más importante de su vida.
Género: Acción, superhéroes.
The best: La protagonista, llena de luces y sombras en su odisea por encontrar una forma viable de heroicidad.
Worst: Tener que decirle adiós tan pronto.
Perfecta para: Recordar el potencial que tiene esta superheroína, una de las pocas mujeres protagonistas de Marvel, y disfrutar de las muchas zonas grises que plantea su historia en cuanto a la justicia y los justicieros.
Las chicas del cable (Temporada 4)
Fecha de estreno: 9 de agosto.
De qué va: Las mujeres más emprendedoras de Madrid dirigen sus caminos hacia destinos muy diferentes, aunque todas bajo el techo de la compañía que vio nacer su amistad. Habrá asesinatos, amores que vuelven (y otros que se van), viejas enemigas que salen de prisión, conquistas políticas y, en definitiva, una lección de historia a la española.
Género: Drama.
The best: Que esta serie haya encontrado su espacio y su público en esa intersección entre telenovela y crónica histórica feminista, que sigue funcionando como un reloj.
Worst: Quienes esperen algo nuevo en esta cuarta temporada, acabarán decepcionados. Las fórmulas siguen intactas.
Perfecta para: Amantes del drama televisivo español clásico, en las coordenadas de 'Velvet' y 'Gran Hotel', y con tramas que dan muchas e inesperadas vueltas.
Living With Yourself (Temporada 1)
Fecha de estreno: 18 de octubre.
De qué va: Un hombre (Paul Rudd) ahogado por los problemas, desde un rendimiento laboral poco satisfactorio hasta un matrimonio que hace aguas, encuentra una solución en un misterioso spa donde, dicen, le ayudarán a ser la mejor versión de sí mismo. Lo que no sabía es que esa mejor versión es… un clon.
Género: Dramedia.
The best: Paul Rudd, un ser de luz que tan pronto te hace soltar una carcajada como que te suelta unas lágrimas sinceras, y también el mismo concepto de la serie, que contrasta el síndrome de Peter Pan con la nueva masculinidad.
Worst: Querer contar las dos perspectivas de cada tramo de la historia la ralentiza un poco al principio. Además, no es la reina de la sutileza en sus reflexiones.
Perfecta para: Aquellos que estén esperando sorprenderse con una serie, descubrir algo nuevo y recordar por qué todo el mundo ama a Paul Rudd.
The End of The F****** World (Temporada 2)
Fecha de estreno: 5 de noviembre.
De qué va: Tras el misterioso 'cliffhanger' de la primera temporada, en la que James huía de la policía mientras se escuchaba un tiro, conocemos qué ocurrió con él y con Alyssa, y si finalmente su excéntrico amor adolescente es posible.
Género: Comedia adolescente.
The best: Los personajes protagonistas, de los que ya nos enamoramos en la primera temporada y que aquí continúan conservando su carisma.
Worst: Que no hayan sabido cumplir las expectativas en una segunda temporada bastante floja en su trama e interés.
Perfecta para: Fans del romance 'indie'.
You (Temporada 2)
Fecha de estreno: 26 de diciembre.
De qué va: El 'stalker' más célebre de Netflix vuelve después del terrible crimen con el que cerró la primera temporada, aunque esta vez Joe (Penn Badgley) tendrá alguna adversaria mucho más complicada.
Género: Drama, misterio.
The best: El suspense que vive en el corazón de esta serie.
Worst: Que se convierte en aquello que pretendía criticar, y ensalza a un protagonista que no tiene nada de admirable.
Perfecta para:
.(tagsToTranslate)mejores series Netflix(t)mejores series netflix 2019(t)series 2019(t)fechas estreno series netflix(t)mejores series 2019(t)series netflix(t)que ver en netflix(t)series nuevas netflix(t)estrenos netflix(t)estrenos series netflix
Add Comment