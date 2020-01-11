The best Netflix series in 2019

40 – The Society (Season 1)

Release date: May 10.

What's up: A group of teenagers are left alone in their village, from which they cannot leave. Before this forced confinement, about 200 young people will have to learn to organize to manage food, cleaning and, above all, living together. But soon various circumstances will call into question concepts such as leadership, authority or justice.

Gender: Fantasy, drama.

The best: His intelligent reflection on government systems, from anarchy to socialism, and its many contradictions and limitations. Also their ethical conflicts.

Worst: That your focus on the political message prevents viewers from connecting 100% with their characters.

Perfect for: Fans of the most classic teenage dystopia, in the style of 'The 100', but with a lot of background to reflect.