the best musical moments of the first two seasons

The success of The Umbrella Academy it was huge, so much so that The Umbrella Academy has long remained the most watched series on Netflix. One of the reasons for its success is certainly to be found in its plot, engaging and interesting, but if the series has become a worldwide phenomenon, the reasons are other: one of them is the soundtrack.

So what are the musical moments of the first two seasons of The Umbrella Academy? Let’s find out together.

First of all we could not start from the second episode of the first season, Run Boy Run, where we find Number Five (Aidan Gallagher), chased by Hazel and Cha-Cha, one of the most iconic fights of the first season. The soundtrack? None other than Don’t Stop Me Now, of Queen. An almost poetic contrast.

Another moment to remember happens in the fifth episode of the first season, Number Five, in one of the last scenes, in which Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego, Klaus (and Ben) manage to escape (thanks also to an assist from Cinque) from Hazel and Cha-Cha. Although they are together, they do not face happy moments, but a lot of trouble, yet the soundtrack of the scene is Happy Together gods The Turtles.

The first episode of the first season, See you only at weddings and funerals, had immediately accustomed us to its sparkling soundtrack, with one of the funniest moments of the first cycle of episodes. The Hargreeves family is under one roof for the first time in a long time, and Vanya (Ellen Page) and his brothers start dancing, each in a different room, to the tune of I Think We’re Alone Now of Tiffany.

In the second season, one of the most unforgettable scenes takes place during the third episode, The work of the Swedes, when Klaus (Robert Sheehan) gives life to his own cult, on the notes of Sunny of Boney M, all in a 1960s musical atmosphere.

We want to close with one of the craziest scenes of the series, for its decidedly over the top musical choice: in the seventh episode of the second season, Eye for Eye, we find a battle between the Swedes and Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), really very tense. What music to choose to better describe the scene if not Everybody (Backstreet’s Back), of Backstreet Boys? Simply perfect.

The cast of The Umbrella Academy is expected to return to the set soon for the third season, and we can’t wait to discover the crazy musical choices for the next series of episodes.

What are your favorite musical moments in The Umbrella Academy? Let us know in the comments space!